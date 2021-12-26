FIFA 22 career mode guide: 7 tricks to master it

This season’s edition of FIFA has brought with it one of the most demanded novelties by fans of career mode: the possibility of create your own club from scratch and lead it to glory. In this FIFA 22 career mode guide We are going to offer you some tricks to master it and to make your experience in charge of your club as satisfactory as possible. Because the important thing is not to arrive, but to know how to stay motivated to face the challenges that each new season will bring us.

FIFA 22 career mode guide

Create your own story

The tool to create our own club that FIFA 22 offers us is very powerful, but it is only so if we take it seriously enough. The most important thing is to think in which country we want to compete and try to find a location that suits our tastes, but also what EA Sports puts at our disposal. What good would it be to create our club (for example, called Leones FC) if we are going to enter a random league, like the Belgian one?

Our advice is that you take your time looking for a league that you want to play, whose rivals motivate you and that you do a little research work to find out which would be the best city in the country to settle in, as well as which could be your main sporting rival. By doing so, you will not only be able to personalize a club with personality, but in your mind you will feel it as yours and you will be able to start on the right foot a true story.

Equip yourself properly

Creating a club from scratch involves doing a lot of “work” before starting to play games, but the result is worth it. After having given the background to our team, now it is time to equip ourselves: to shape the kits of our first season, create our shield and name the stadium in which we will compete as locals to our liking.

On a personal note, my rabbits to fully enjoy this experience is that you continue to bet on that kind of internal role-playing game that can give you so much satisfaction: choose the same sports brand for the two kits, renew them and modify them slightly (with brand change included, why not) to each passing season, give a sense to your shield and adjust the size and finishes of your stadium according to the initial dimension that you are going to give your club.

Adjust the requirement

As in almost all games, FIFA 22 allows us to select the difficulty that best suits our level, but not only in terms of matches. Creating a club in career mode gives us the chance to have a very young, five-star squad and face very minor rivals. However, we want to bet on a balanced, challenging and fun experience. That is why our advice is to challenge yourself and do not make things too simple from the beginning. Do you want a young squad? Perfect, but make it slightly weaker than the main rivals you are going to face. Do you want to be a more powerful team than your opponents? Okay, but make the base of your squad very veteran and that superiority has an expiration date unless you sign well.

Obviously the most comfortable thing is to reduce the expectations of the board to a minimum in all areas (national success, continental success, finances, brand diffusion and youth development), but not the most realistic or the most fun. As you may have already thought of a philosophy for your club, adjust the expectations and the type of squad that you will initially have to that philosophy. A young squad? Bet on the development of youth and on tight finances, while national success and the diffusion of the brand will have to be earned little by little.

Choose a league that suits you

The good thing about the creation of the FIFA 22 career mode club is that it allows us to start our journey in any of the leagues available in the game. We can start at the elite of world football or go for a more modest start. This is precisely our advice. To do this, it is best to start in a country that has several divisions, so that we can scale categories as the years go by. The most attractive option is England, as it is the only country with four divisions, which will give a huge tour of our history. Germany has three categories and finally we have other countries with two divisions such as Spain or France.

You can start in the Premier or in the Dutch league if you wish and start your story playing against the best, nobody is going to stop you. Our humble opinion, however, is that your career mode will gain interest and excitement if you decide to do it in minor divisions. Be that as it may, the most important thing is that you choose a league in which you feel comfortable and motivated to play, because in the end FIFA 22 is about that.

Get familiar with your players

Once the whole process of creating the club is finished, you will have a very clear mission: to know your squad. This modality of career mode forces us to start with footballers created by the machine, so we will not have any reference to their capabilities or quality beyond the assigned mean score. So, you should go to your staff and spend a few minutes investigating their ages, their heights, their speeds, the positions they can occupy or their skillful leg. In short, getting to know unknown players a little to know how to make the line-ups in the best possible way and also to play the games judiciously (how many goals will we have missed due to not knowing which was the skillful leg of our footballers).

The preseason games will be very useful to see your players in action and make decisions about them. Which ones will continue, which ones have to be given up, which ones to sell? Is it worth renewing that player whose contract expires next year? The classic questions you ask yourself in each career mode, but this time starting from the most absolute zero.

Detect what you need

As you may already know if you are a regular player in FIFA 22 career mode, one of the keys to going to the transfer market to improve our squad whenever we can. Once you know what your template is like, what are they your weaknesses and your strengthsYou will have to go to this section to begin the reconstruction that will lead you to glory. Hire scouts to be able to investigate more players, search according to your needs and do not lose sight of your available budget. However, you will surely find just what you need to start your journey.

Beyond those names that are so exciting, keep an eye on the lists of transferable, assignable and non-contract players. It is very possible that you will find a bargain in them that can strengthen your staff without spending too much money.

Don’t forget the classic functions

Once you’ve given life to your club and met your squad, don’t forget that FIFA 22’s career mode offers many other tools that you shouldn’t lose sight of. We talk about the possibility of expand our quarry, train our players To improve them, carry out financial procedures such as the renewals of footballers or establish specific plans for each player so that they improve in certain sections or end up adapting to a position that interests us more.

After all, the important thing about career mode is to have the most fun playing with a team made to measure for us and creating our own club maximizes this possibility to the nth degree. As a final tip, we recommend opting for the game difficulty that allows you to enjoy yourself but at the same time poses a challenge. Don’t win every game easily. It may be difficult to adjust to a higher difficulty at first, but with experience you will end up having more exciting and contested seasons.