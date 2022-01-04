The Yakuza saga has gained unusual popularity in the West. Part of it came from the release of Yakuza 0, considered by many the best title in the series and an excellent entry point for first-timers, but another determining factor has undoubtedly been Sega’s recent focus on carrying your titles to as many platforms as possible, standing out especially on PC.

It seems that this decision was the correct one for the company, since in its financial results for the end of 2021 Sega has reported how the Yakuza saga reaches 2.8 million sales on PC Worldwide.

The creators of Yakuza and Judgment are already working on a new saga

You can find today almost all of the main saga on PC with the notable absence of Judgment, due to legal limitations with the agency of the main actor, which could end RGG Studio’s lawyer sagaaccording to some recent rumors.

The Yakuza saga reaches 2.8 million sales on PC

Yakuza 0 and Yakuza Kiwami left Xbox Game Pass in December. However, you can still play Yakuza Kiwami 2, the remastered Yakuza 3, 4 and 5 trilogy, Yakuza 6 and Yakuza Like a Dragon both on PC and Xbox consoles if you have a subscription to the Microsoft service.