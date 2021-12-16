FIAT Professional has presented its new and long-awaited van. The new FIAT Scudo 2022 bursts onto the scene loaded with very important new features. A commercial vehicle that adapts to the new times with an unapologetic bet on electrification. In the Scudo range there will be a 100% electric version, the new FIAT E-Scudo.

The wait is over. After publishing a small but interesting preview at the end of last October, the new light commercial vehicle from FIAT Professional has debuted in society. The FIAT Scudo 2022 it is already a reality and it bursts onto the scene loaded with numerous very important novelties. The new Stellantis van, a true colossus of the European automotive industry, is ready to face the new times.

Hand in hand with the new Scudo has also been unveiled the new 100% electric van of the Italian manufacturer, the new FIAT E-Scudo. Developed on the EMP2 platform from Stellantis, will be marketed in a Van, Combi and Cab with platform variant.

The new FIAT Scudo 2022 has been presented in society

The keys to the new FIAT Scudo 2022



The new Scudo is characterized by compact exterior dimensions and large interior cargo space. It is a perfect van to deal with the big city. The standard version is less than 5 meters long and the height reaches 1.9 m.

Although it is designed for the transport of all types of goods, the new Scudo can be adapted to different needs. It can also be used for private passenger transport. And is that can be configured with up to 9 seats.

Up to three seats usable by adult passengers can be accommodated at the front of the cabin. The configuration options are very extensive. Depending on the wheelbase, the Scudo’s cargo volumes are 4.6, 5.3 or 6.1 m3.

FIAT E-Scudo, bursts onto the scene a new 100% electric van

The technological equipment of the new FIAT Scudo 2022



Once settled in the driving position, if we are facing a top-of-the-range version, we will quickly realize the technological level of the new Scudo. The “nerve center” of the cabin is undoubtedly a 7 inch touch screen. This component is key to managing the multimedia system that is compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. In addition, in the instrument panel there is a 4 inch LCD screen and you can also equip a Head-Up Display.

The list of driver assistance systems It is very wide. Among other technologies, it boasts automatic traffic sign recognition, involuntary lane change warning, blind spot alert, 180º rear view camera and frontal collision warning.

The diesel engines of the new FIAT Scudo 2022

Regarding the mechanical section, the new Scudo will be available together with a wide selection of diesel engines. The power range will cover from 102 HP of the access option to 180 HP of the most performance block. Along with the chosen engine, we will find a six-speed manual gearbox or an eight-speed automatic transmission.

The interior of the new FIAT Scudo in its fully electric version

The engines of the new FIAT Scudo 2022

Motor Displacement Cylinders Power Maximum torque Transmission 1.6 Multijet 1,560 cc 4 102 hp 270 Nm Manual 6v 1.6 Multijet 1,560 cc 4 120 hp 300 Nm Manual 6v 2.0 Multijet 1,997 cc 4 145 hp 340 Nm Manual 6v 2.0 Multijet 1,997 cc 4 145 hp 370 Nm 8v automatic 2.0 Multijet 1,997 cc 4 177 hp 400 Nm 8v automatic

To guarantee optimum performance on all types of surfaces, the new Scudo can be equipped with the Grip Control system. It allows to adapt the operation of the traction system according to the conditions of the terrain. Snow, mud or dirt, for example.

FIAT E-Scudo, a new 100% electric van

Hand in hand with the new Scudo, a new fully electric van breaks into society. The new FIAT E-Scudo is called upon to play a leading role in the electrification process that FIAT Professional has started. In the range it will be positioned as the “little brother” of the current FIAT E-Ducato. The supply of electric vans is growing at a rapid rate and the new E-Scudo will cope in a segment where competition is fierce. Now, he has the backing of Stellantis.

The autonomy of the new FIAT E-Scudo reaches 330 kilometers in the best of cases

The new E-Scudo will be marketed with two battery sizes: 50 and 75 kWh. The main objective of the chosen battery will be none other than to power the engine 100 kW (136 hp) and 260 Nm of maximum torque. Power is sent to the front axle and top speed reaches 130 km / h. The autonomy reaches 330 kilometers

according to the WLTP cycle for the model with a 75 kWh battery. With the smaller capacity battery the autonomy is 230 km.

In the process of designing the new FIAT electric van, a very clear objective has been had. And it is to offer the same load capacity as the thermal versions. It has a towing capacity of 1,000 kg, a payload of 1,000 kg and a cargo volume of 6.6 m3 respectively.

The charging time will vary, of course, depending on the charging point used. The new E-Scudo has an AC charging capacity of up to 11 kW and up to 100 kW in DC. 80% battery charge can be obtained in just 45 minutes.

The instrumentation of the new FIAT E-Scudo

When will it hit the market? The order book for the new Scudo will open in the main European markets this December. Details regarding the range, such as pricing, will be released imminently. It will be offered in three trim levels (Easy, Business and Lounge).