Is cheap being expensive? Dacia Spring suspends Euro NCAP safety tests

The new Dacia Spring has failed Euro NCAP safety tests. The first electric car of the Dacia brand has failed these very important tests. But at what points has it especially failed? Protection for adult occupants? Driving assistance systems? We analyze how the Euro NCAP tests of the Spring have gone.

Dacia’s first electric car has undergone tough and demanding Euro NCAP tests. At the time that the commercialization in Europe of the small and affordable Dacia spring a lot of interest was generated to know what their performance would be in said security tests. Now that you have faced this particular test, we can say that, unfortunately, you have failed, and with a poor grade.

A single star is the mark obtained by the new Spring in the Euro NCAP tests. By the time the result was known, it was quickly associated with a popular wisdom phrase. And it is neither more nor less than “cheap is expensive.” But is it really so? Is the Dacia Spring an unsafe car to circulate on European roads? Let’s go into detail and analyze the performance it has had in each of the sections that are analyzed.

The new Dacia Spring undergoing Euro NCAP safety tests

Of five possible stars, the Spring has only obtained one. There are four sections carefully analyzed in the safety tests: Adult occupant, Child occupant, Vulnerable road users and Safety assistants. Within each of these sections there are subsections in which special emphasis is placed on more specific issues.

On protection for adult occupants Spring’s score was 49%. In the frontal impact test he obtained 6.1 out of 16 possible points. In side impact protection it was 10.6 out of 16 points that can be obtained. Faced with the rear impact protection, out of 4 possible points it reaped 2.8 and, lastly, in rescue and protection… the score was negative! With -0.5 out of 2 points that can be obtained.

Performance in child occupant protection it was 56%. Now, if we break down the subsections, we find that the performance of the crash test based on children aged 6 and 10 was 17.5 out of 24 points. In terms of protection for children, the Spring only has Isofix anchors in the rear seats, so it added 4.0 out of 13 available points. When it comes to checking the CRS installation, the Dacia model got half the possible score, 6.0 points.

Moving to the category of vulnerable road users the new Spring achieved a result of 39%. In the case of protection for pedestrians in case of impact, the score was 21.3 / 36 points. The AEB score for Vulnerable Road Users (VRU) was zero.

In last place we have the category of security assistants. A category that is gaining weight at an accelerated rate. The general result of the Spring was 32% and if we break it down by specific tests, we see that in speed assistance it obtained 1.3 out of 3 available points. In the driver’s condition control the score was 1.0 points while in the lane change assistant it did not obtain points due to the lack of said technology. And in AEB from car to car it was 2.9 to 6 points.

Dacia Spring, a small electric with 230 km of autonomy

Leaving aside the version intended for company fleets, the Spring is available at Dacia dealers from € 18,815. In the bowels of the vehicle is a

26.8 kWh battery which aims to power an engine of 33 kW (44 hp) and 125 Nm of maximum torque. Power is sent to the front axle and it is capable of accelerating from 0 to 50 km / h in just 5.8 seconds.

The autonomy of the Spring reaches 230 kilometers according to the WLTP cycle. In the case of driving in ECO mode, it is possible to enjoy a maximum range of 305 km. The natural habitat of this model is, without a doubt, the city.