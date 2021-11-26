EFE.- The Attorney General’s Office (FGR) attracted investigations into the homicide of Mexican journalist Freddy López Arévalo, shot to death on October 28 outside his home in the state of Chiapas, in the southeast of the country, reported this Thursday the Chiapas State Attorney General’s Office.

“The FGR determined to exercise the power of attraction, in terms of the provisions of article 21, sections III and VI of the National Code of Criminal Procedures, as it is a serious crime and because it transcends the exercise of the right to information or freedoms of expression, “said the FGE in a statement.

Before the request, the State Prosecutor’s Office assured that it made the corresponding delivery of the information folder to the FGR.

López Arévalo, originally from the municipality of Yajalón, was an editor and columnist. On October 28, he arrived at his home in the company of his family in the Las Rosas neighborhood of the city of Tuxtla Gutiérrez (Chiapas) from a family celebration when he was attacked with a firearm shot by a person.

The communicator died at the scene. López Arévalo was a correspondent for El Universal in Guatemala in the 1990s, he worked for the Panorama magazine that circulated in Central America, he was in charge of the Notimex office in Chiapas, head of information for the newspaper Novedades and also published some texts in the magazine Process.

According to Article 19, international organization for the defense of freedom of expression and the right to information, a total of 145 journalists have been murdered since 2000 to date in possible connection with their work.

Of these, 25 occurred during the term of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who assumed power on December 1, 2018.

Reporters Without Borders reported that Mexico topped the world list of murdered journalists with eight crimes in 2020, followed by Afghanistan and Iraq with six. And so far this year, at least seven reporters have been killed for their journalistic work.

