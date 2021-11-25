The agency reported that the number of femicides occurred “despite increasing their visibility, the state response and the pressure exerted massively by women’s movements that have expressed their rejection of gender-based violence throughout the region.”

In Latin America, the highest rates of femicide are registered in Honduras (4.7 per 100,000 women), the Dominican Republic (2.4 per 100,000 women) and El Salvador (2.1 per 100,000 women), although these three countries registered a decrease with respect to to 2019, as did Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia, Guatemala, Paraguay, Puerto Rico and Uruguay.

Argentina, Chile, Mexico and Nicaragua maintained the same femicide rates as in 2019, while three countries – Ecuador, Costa Rica and Panama – registered an increase compared to the previous year. Of these, Panama reported the most significant increase.

“We will not tire of making visible the violence that affects women and girls in our region on a daily basis and that affects society as a whole, as it constitutes an obstacle to achieving equality and sustainable development and peace” , declared Alicia Bárcena, Executive Secretary of ECLAC, within the framework of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women that is celebrated every November 25 and that begins 16 days of activism until December 10, Day of human rights.