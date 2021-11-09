The POCO smartphone catalog, one of Xiaomi’s brands, receives a new best-seller candidate. The new Little M4 Pro 5G It comes with very balanced features, such as a MediaTek processor with 5G connectivity, a 90 Hz screen and a 5,000 mAh battery. All this, at a price of about 200 euros to try to compete against the cheapest models from manufacturers such as Realme or Samsung.

The Poco M4 Pro 5G undoubtedly stands out for its looks. The design line is reminiscent of other smartphones of the brand, above all, for that extravagant photographic module located on the back, which shares space with a huge logo and a back in colorful finishes. The front, on the other hand, is more sober; with minimal frames and a 16 megapixel front camera located in the upper area of ​​the screen.

And speaking of the panel, the one on this Poco M4 Pro is 6.6 inches. It is an LCD screen with Full HD + resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels), which supports an adaptive refresh rate of up to 90 Hz. Users will therefore notice smoother animations and a better viewing experience. surf the web or access some applications.

Regarding performance, the new Poco M4 Pro has a SoC MediaTek Dimensity 810, a chip built in 6 nanometers that has 5G connectivity and includes a configuration of 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. All this, with an autonomy of 5,000 mAh and a fast charge of 33W. According to Xiaomi, the adapter can supply 100% battery in just one hour, while a 10 minute charge will allow 2.45 hours of video playback.

In order to maintain an economical price, Xiaomi seems to have dispensed with some functions in the photographic section. There is no depth or macro sensor, as we do see in other models. In this case, the company has opted for a dual main camera up to 50 megapixels.

The primary sensor of the Poco M4 Pro, in fact, is capable of taking pictures with that resolution thanks to a specific mode accessible from the camera application. For fans of ultra-wide-angle photography, the Poco M4 Pro has a 1 199º sensor with a resolution of 8 megapixels. The front lens, on the other hand, offers a resolution of 16 megapixels.

Xiaomi’s Poco M4 Pro 5G, yes, includes extra features that are always very welcome, such as a sensor

It has a fingerprint reader: It is located on one side, replacing the power or lock button. Additionally, it is possible to activate a facial recognition system.

It is located on one side, replacing the power or lock button. Additionally, it is possible to activate a facial recognition system. Includes a IR sensor to use the device as a remote control. It is a very common extra in the terminals of the Asian firm and that, without a doubt, is very welcome.

to use the device as a remote control. It is a very common extra in the terminals of the Asian firm and that, without a doubt, is very welcome. The Poco M4 Pro has a NFC chip for mobile payments through Google Pay or other compatible services.

through Google Pay or other compatible services. It has “c3.5mm jack connector for headphones as well as speakers with stereo audio.

How much does Poco’s new mobile cost?

The Poco M4 Pro will be available from August 11 on portals such as Aliexpress or on the Xiaomi online store. Its price? From 199 euros for the variant with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. In parallel, the Chinese company will market a version with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of memory at a price of 219 euros.