Far Cry 6's First DLC Releases Next Week

Far Cry 6 It has only been a little over a month since it was launched, but the game is nowhere near receiving its first downloadable content. Ubisoft revealed that the following week, the DLC that lets you play as Vaas Montenegro, the iconic villain of Far Cry 3, will be available for individual purchase or as part of the Battle pass for those who have bought it.

Ubisoft did not reveal many details regarding this content, however, we know that we will be able to play as You go and explore a little more about their history, motivations and more. Similarly, in the future other villains such as Joseph Seed from Far cry 5 and Pay Min from Far Cry 4. Surely once the DLC of You go is available, we’ll have a better idea of ​​what to expect as for the other two.

You will be able to enjoy this content next Nov. 16.

Editor’s note: The last DLCs of the Far Cry games have been my duty, but the idea of ​​being able to play as the villains of this popular saga really does catch my attention. I have not played Far Cry 6 yet, but I hope to do so soon and maybe that will convince me to purchase this downloadable content.

Via: ComicBook