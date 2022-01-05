Fans demand that Spider-Man 4 be a reality

After the success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, fans wish Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield would continue to play this character. A couple of weeks ago a campaign started to make The Amazing Spider-Man 3 become a reality, and today a similar movement has begun, but focused on Spider-man 4 by Sam Raimi.

On sites like Twitter, fans have started using the hashtags of # MakeRaimiSpiderMan4 and #RelaseTheRaimiCut, the latter related to the original vision of the director of Spider-Man 3. Yes OK Zack Snyder’s Justice League proved that these types of campaigns can have a result, this was a special case, and it is very likely that the wishes of Maguire’s admirers will not come true.

After the premiere of Spider-man 3 In 2007, a fourth installment directed by Sam Raimi began production in 2008, but it was eventually canceled to make room for the reboot starring Andrew Garfield.. Since then, fans have demanded that the fourth tape of this version of the character come true one way or another.

On related topics, Tobey Maguire had a peculiar request to appear on No way home. Likewise, this film was going to have a third post-credits scene.

Editor’s Note:

While the idea of ​​seeing Tobey Maguire starring in a Spider-Man movie again sounds interesting, Sony and Marvel have to focus on the projects they already have on the horizon before giving old versions of the character a second chance. Nothing is impossible, but everything in due time.

Via: Comicbook