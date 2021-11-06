A stand at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez could not be occupied this Friday, the first day of activities of the Formula 1 Mexican Grand Prix, and its operation is in doubt for this Saturday.

The organizers of the event indicated that today it was determined that Tier 2-A did not have the necessary quality measures to guarantee the safety of the attendees.

Civil Protection personnel of the government of Mexico City reviewed the installation of the stands and their access was guarded by policemen from the capital.

For this Saturday, the organizers reported at first that only 80% of Tier 2-A would be enabled, since access to sections 101 and 102 would not be allowed; therefore, a full refund of the total value of the ticket was announced.

However, this afternoon those who have tickets for those sections were asked to be aware of the information that will be released on Saturday “first thing in the morning.”

🚨 Sections 101 and 102 of tier 2A, stay tuned for the information that we will give first thing tomorrow morning 🚨 An apology and thanks again for your understanding. We are working to solve this as soon as possible. pic.twitter.com/2SNpSIYLr6 – Mexico Grand Prix 🇲🇽 (@mexicogp) November 6, 2021

Previously, the organization of the Mexican Grand Prix had indicated that on Saturday at 6:00 p.m. they would be informed about the access for Sunday.

People who had a ticket and could not access the stands this Friday will be given 500 pesos in cash (the equivalent of a third of the total cost of the ticket, which was 1,500 pesos), in addition to 500 pesos on a card cashless for consumption of food and beverages.

To receive the reimbursement it is necessary to appear at Door 7 of the Palacio de los Deportes.

“The organization continues to work to provide the fans with the best possible experience, our priority will always be the safety of all people,” the statement said.

