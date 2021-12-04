The new feature will be released next week, but now only for US users. It is possible thanks to the Venmo system, a platform for payments and transfers of money between equals recently acquired by Facebook.

How will split payments work in Messenger?

To use this tool in Messenger, all you have to do is click on the ‘start’ button, within a group chat or in the application’s Payment Center.

In this way, you can divide an invoice in equal parts or modify the amount of the contribution of each individual in the group chat.

After entering and confirming the account details, the request will be sent through Facebook Pay and will be visible in the group chat thread.

With this new tool, Facebook, or Meta, now seeks to facilitate the management of personal finances.

“If you have had problems dividing the bill for group dinners, shared household expenses or even monthly rent, everything will be easier,” the company said in a statement on its official website.