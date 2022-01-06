Extraction coming day one to Xbox Game Pass

It won’t be long before the launch of Rainbow Six: Extraction, the new FPS in charge of Ubisoft that, unlike Siege, it will be a completely focused PvE experience. Well, today it was revealed that those users with a current membership of Xbox Game Pass they will be able to enjoy this game the same day it arrives on other platforms.

The news was confirmed by a post on the official site of Xbox, where it was also announced that Siege, the other competitive shooter from Ubisoft, will reach Xbox Game Ultimate Pass and PC Game Pass January 20. Users who have save data for both games will be able to unlock a set of unique rewards.

Finally, it was reiterated that Extraction It will have cross-play and cross-progression through its different platforms, so you can carry your save file and statistics between consoles Xbox, PlayStation and PC.

Rainbow Six: Extraction comes to PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, and PC on January 20, 2022.

Editor’s note: I think it was a wise move for Ubisoft to launch Extraction simultaneously on Xbox Game Pass. I think the game is going a bit under the radar, and Game Pass will be a good way for the community to get their hands on it and can reach out to many more people.

Via: Xbox