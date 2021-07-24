Suicide Squad, by David Ayer arrived during 2016 and his reboot, the one that will premiere on August 5, was already confirmed. That initial production featured an important cast, led by Will Smith (Will Smith), Jared Leto (Joker) and Margot robbie (Harley Quinn), and her trailer was one of the most anticipated. Suicide Squad was, without a doubt, one of the most anticipated films of 2016 and the upcoming premiere of The Suicide Squad by James Gunn favors its memory.

Its collection took it to occupy the tenth place among the productions that generated the most money that year. He did it during a time when they also premiered Captain America: Civil War (Joe and Anthony Russo), Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (Gareth Edwards) and Finding Dory (Andrew Stanton), franchises much more stable than the nascent DC Cinematic Universe. However, in terms of criticism, Suicide Squad left a bitter taste in the mouth.

That is part of the legacy that assumes The Suicide Squad, although it should not be recognized as a direct sequel to the first. This was made known by its director and screenwriter, James Gunn (Guardians of the Galaxy, 2014 and 2017), during an interview with Empire. From there, some changes are understood in relation to Suicide Squad, without this implying a complete reconstruction of the above. One of the most obvious additions is Idris Elba. At first glance you might think that he replaces Will Smith, but no. Elba will play Bloodsport in the leading role of the film.

Synopsis and trailer of The Suicide Squad

Referring to the point of the director and screenwriter’s perspective, who did not discard the already constructed narrative but did not want to make a direct sequel either, The Suicide Squad (by its English title) reunites a group of villains to face one more evil than them.

Amanda Waller, played by Viola Davis, will once again reunite a group of criminals with special abilities for a mission that others could not accomplish. This task will be carried out on a South American island that has a tradition within the DC Universe. It is about Corto Maltese, a fictional place that first appeared in Batman: The Dark Knight Returns (Frank Miller).

The Suicide Squad will travel there, not in a very convinced way because its members end up being manipulated to do so, with the aim of destroying the Jotunheim. This is a Nazi prison and laboratory where different political prisoners are found and where multiple experiments are carried out. During the mission, Starro, an alien starfish, will appear. In the comics, this villain is featured in Brave and the Bold Volume 1 # 28. The character was created by the historic Gardner Fox and featured a drawing by Mike Sekowsky.

The Suicide Squad describes the process of selecting and integrating the different villains and tells everything they have to do to get to this place and face this villain.

The expectation of James Gunn and the new characters

As part of the initial impetus that every production needs or because James Gunn thinks so, the director defined his purpose by making The Suicide Squad: “Really, I just wanted to make the best comic book movie of all time.” This he said during his passage through the Jimmy Kimmel Show.

To that initial phrase he added another, in which he explains part of his inspiration and the development of the story: “Suicide squad is based on one of my all-time favorite books by John Ostrander about a group of really horrible supervillains that the US government uses as artillery for Black Ops, sending them on suicide missions where most of them die. ” In this case, as explained before, this group “goes to Corto Maltés, a fictional island off the coast of Argentina, to try to stop an uprising,” according to the director.

The confirmed characters

The Suicide Squad will bring some of the characters that were already seen in Suicide Squad and will incorporate others to the DC Cinematic Universe.

Bloodsport

It is performed by Idris Elba. This character is being held for shooting a kryptonite bullet at Superman. Nothing more and nothing less. His first appearance occurred in Issue 4 of Volume 2 of Superman, published in 1987. Since then, this antihero is accompanied by that legend as his figure appears in other stories.

Peacemaker

John Cena embodies this character. Judging by his presence in the trailer and by his role during the film’s media tour, Peacemaker will play an important role in the development of Suicide Squad. His first appearance occurred in Fightin ‘ 5 # 40, published in 1966. This character will have his own series, under the script of James Gunn.

Captain boomerang

Jai courtney repeats within the cast. Within DC comics, his debut occurred in Flash # 117, released December 1960. His ability? It has a number of boomerangs that he can launch with pleasure and with precision, something that he applies to other objects that he turns into projectiles.

Ratcatcher 2

Daniela melchior is responsible for this character. What is your ability? Control the rats. She has a special relationship with one of them, her pet Sebastián.

Savant

It will be interpreted by Michael rooker. This character, who in the comics is personified by Brian Durli, wanted to be a kind of Batman but ended up being a computer hacker. In fact, he tried to gain the trust of the bat, who rejected him for not being able to care for others efficiently. The character was featured in the comics at Birds of prey # 56, edited August 2003.

King shark

Sylvester Stallone is another actor who joins The Suicide Squad. He will play King Shark, a hybrid between man and fish. His ability is pretty straightforward: he eats other people. His appearance in the comics first occurred in Superboy released October 1994. It was thought by Karl Kesel and drawn by Tom Grummett.

Blackguard

Is interpreted by Pete davidson. This character, within DC stories, is known as a mercenary who does not always achieve all his missions. He has a special suit that allows him to use different weapons and be effective during close combat.

Javelin

Is interpreted by Flula borg. He is a former Olympian who can wield javelins and throw them as weapons. It was featured through the comics in Green lantern Vol. 2 # 173, edited February 1984.

Harley quinn

Margot Robbie repeats playing one of DC’s key characters. After its presentation in Suicide Squad and of Birds of prey (Cathy Yan, 2020), returns in the James Gunn production to give the touch again irreverent that defines this character.

The Suicide Squad It will premiere between August 5 and 6, depending on geographic location, in theaters and via the HBO Max platform.