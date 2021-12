12/02/2021 at 20:30 CET



Real Madrid and Maccabi Tel Aviv will meet in the thirteenth game of the season of the Euroleague 2021-22. Live the game live and online with all the statistics and the result up to the minute.

From here you can follow today, live, the game with SPORT.

If you can’t view it correctly, click HERE.

The duel will start at 8:45 p.m. this Thursday, December 2 at the WiZink Center.