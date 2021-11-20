EFE.- The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC, for its acronym in English) of the United States, Rochelle Walensky, authorized this Friday the booster doses of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines against Covid-19 for all adults from the country.

This is the definitive step for those over 18 in the United States to receive the booster dose of these vaccines, which had previously been recommended by a scientific committee that advises the CDC after a vote with 11 votes in favor and none against.

In a statement, Walensky noted that the committee approved that recommendation after “a fundamental scientific evaluation” and the examination of the current situation of the pandemic, the latest data on the effectiveness of vaccines over time and information on their safety. .

“Booster doses have shown the ability to safely increase people’s protection against contagion and a severe course (of the disease); and they are an important public health tool to strengthen our defenses against the virus as we enter winter break, ”Walensky said.

The CDC recommends that adults receive the third dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines six months after the second was given.

Within the vaccine approval process, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had previously authorized this Friday for emergency use the booster dose of Pfizer and Moderna for those over 18 years of age in the United States.

Until now, the US health authorities have approved the use of this third dose for people over 65 years of age, as well as adults with medical problems or high risk of contracting the disease.

