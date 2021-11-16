The Spanish visit this Saturday to Barça at Camp Nou with the aim of adding three points and breaking a devastating statistic in the Barça fiefdom, where they have not won in their last eleven visits in The league.

In addition, the blue and white team has signed a blushing performance at the level of goals conceded and received: in these eleven games, the parakeets have signed two targets and have regretted 34 against. A 34-2 overall that shows the historical superiority of Barça.

The last time he Spanish got a positive result from the Camp Nou it was in season 2008-09. It was matchday 24 and the Blue and Whites beat the eternal rival with two goals from Ivan de la Peña in minutes 50 ‘and 54’: the acquaintance ‘Delapeñazo‘.

Since then, all the parakeets’ visits to the Camp Nou They ended badly, or very badly, for the visiting team: the defeats in 2017-18 (5-0) were especially bulky; 2016-17 (4-1); 2014-15 (5-1); 2012-13 (4-0); and 2011-12 (4-0).

Only 9 victories in the history of the ‘derbies’

In fact, historically, the Barça fiefdom has always been a complicated scenario for him. Spanish. In the 86 clashes, the balance is nine victories, nine draws and 68 defeats. As for the goals, 72 in favor and 214 against.

Anyway, soccer are states of mind and live in the present. In this sense, the current current classification allows parakeets to look suspiciously at previous statistics: the Barça is ninth and he Spanish, eleventh, both with 17 points.

It is, on paper, one of the most even derbies of recent seasons. Anyway, in the blue and white dressing room, despite his good mood and not giving up anything, he remains prudent against a rival who multiplies his budget.