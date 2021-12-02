It gives a lot of pleasure what he proposes to us the opening sequence of the chapter “Echoes” (1×03) of Hawk Eye (Jonathan Igla, 2021), the miniseries from the Marvel Cinematic Universe premiered on Disney Plus about Jeremy Renner’s Clint Barton (The great American scam) and two new superheroines: Hailee Steinfeld’s Kate Bishop (Begin again) and Maya López from rookie Alaqua Cox.

It’s about the latter character, with something of importance in common between her and the Makkari (Lauren Ridloff) from Eternals (Chloé Zhao, 2021), who offer us their origin story here; on a long and wonderful audiovisual composition, whose images and dialogues flow as if telling it to us were the easiest and most natural thing in the world along with a simple and very accurate score by Christophe Beck (Free guy) and Michael Paraskevas (This World Won’t Break).

Smells like a classic film story and even a fable what directors Amber Templemore-Finlayson and Katie Ellwood offer us in this beginning. They both call themselves Bert and Bertie; and his career includes the feature film Dance camp (2016), two episodes of Kidding (Dave Holstein, 2018-2020), the movie Troop Zero (2019) and another couple of chapters from The Great (Tony McNamara, since 2020).

The joyous action of the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Marvel Studios | Disney Plus

Next, we return to the thorny tessitura but with a funny tone in which they had left the protagonists of Hawk Eye; And by remembering the circumstances that led them there, we immediately understand what is happening, the vengeful motivations of their captor, before they hit us with a flashback unnecessary but not even disrespectful to the intelligence of the spectators as that so pissing that there is in Spider-man (Sam Raimi, 2002) with the same elements and tragic spirit.

The action scene next result so satisfying and in some ways so spectacular as we are accustomed to the Marvel saga; and it is a pleasure to finally rediscover the extraordinary abilities of Jeremy Renner’s Clint Barton and realize that those of Kate Bishop are not detracting either. With the use of joyous slow motion on a couple of occasions that adds color to his audiovisual approach.

Hawk Eye is the new marvel series that you can only see on Disney + Premiere: November 24

But, if this could tell us little by little, the adventure continues in a chase at a level with nothing to envy to those of any other installment of the franchise, starting with a rotating sequence shot that we should applaud for, which reminds us of some of War of the Worlds (Steven Spielberg, 2005) e Sons of men (Alfonso Cuarón, 2006), saving distances. And, with it and subsequent technological and visual occurrences, can only excite us what he gives us here Hawk Eye.

Hawkeye’s self-loathing

Marvel Studios | Disney Plus

However, the action should not be stretched to exhaustion of the public. So when the sequence ends, writers Katrina Mathewson and Tanner Bean, who have written scripts before for Pitch (Dan Fogelman and Rick Singer, 2016-2017) o Versus (Amy Rice, 2017), then focus on developing the obsessive and precarious situation of Maya López.

And later, the tribulations from Jeremy Renner’s Clint Barton, who connect with the extra-narrative question of how fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe consider him among the Avengers. For the final installment of “Echoes,” on the other hand, they focus on a well-founded suspicion of villainy, and the episode concludes in a sharp cliffhanger for which we are driven by the desire to see next; just to see what can come out of endangering the neck of our beloved superhero archer.

Date of high in Disney Plus now and save thanks to the annual subscription, with which you can enjoy its entire catalog of series and movies, access to the latest releases, to the catalog of Star and the best National Geographic documentaries.