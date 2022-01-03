We start by kneading the roscón dough. To do this, we put all the ingredients in a food processor or a mixer. Mix for about 10 minutes and let it rest for 20 minutes. We repeat the operation two more times, always kneading 10 minutes and letting it rest for another 20, totaling an hour and a half between the 3 kneads and the three rests.

We put the dough in a bowl, cover it with kitchen film and let it rest overnight in the fridge so that the rising is slow and at the same time, so that the dough cools down, which will make it more manageable. It is impressive how much the dough rises. The next day, we shape the two roscones, and leave them ferment for half an hour in a warm and humid environment. You can do it inside the oven off.

When each roscón has risen, we remove it from the oven, we hide the surprise by putting it underneath and paint the roscón with a brush dipped in beaten egg to proceed with its decoration, which we will do to taste, with a little bit of sugar moistened with orange blossom water and sliced ​​almonds. If you like it, you can make two different ones, some with candied fruits and others without them, so that there is something for all tastes, as in this roscón recipe for celiacs.

We bake with heat both in the vault and in the hearth at about 230º, and we take out when each roscón has a beautiful color, after about 14-16 minutes of cooking. Remember that each oven has its times, it is better to be guided by experience. We let the roscones cool, and if we want to make a stuffed one, cut in half with a serrated knife and fill it with pegotitos of whipped cream.