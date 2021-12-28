Entrepreneurship is not an easy task, looking for a way to earn money is always complicated, but motivated, the hope of getting ahead is a native feeling of Mexicans and this was demonstrated by a small entrepreneurial boy, who has won the heart of Internet users, for their effective way of earning money. The story was Viralized in different social networks such as TikTok and Facebook, in it it is told how the little photographer provides an effective service to tourists who seek to take a photo with the emblematic letters of the Tequila square in Jalisco, making use of various and peculiar poses, which they assure are the success of the business.

The entrepreneurial child and his photography

Initially, the story was shared by the social network TikTok; However, on other platforms such as Facebook, it has become a trend, since so far it has more than two thousand comments, an approximate of 40 thousand reactions and it has been shared at least 11 times.



Within the story exposed in networks, the comic way in which the actions of the small entrepreneur is narrated stands out, since he began by saying “imagine living in Sweden and losing this jewel”, in addition the user who makes the story known, points out the large number of people looking to take their photo in the letters of the square, so the little one offers a service highly requested by tourists.

In addition, it is said that the child performs a series of poses which, according to the story, are the ones that are worth the entire tip, since the little one is a specialist in taking pictures with a cell phone, that is how social networks turned the entrepreneurial child into the sensation from the plaza, helping to grow your success.

Within the conversation on Facebook, comments have been generated that congratulate the child’s initiative, such as the following one, made by Vanny Aragón, who commented: “That is a future businessman … CONGRATULATIONS, MORRILLO … MORE SO THEY WERE AND NOT IN THE P3ND3JA PLAYING… FREE FIRE OR ANOTHER MAMADEZZZZ THAT BRINGS ALL ZONS TO THE MORROS… .😎👌🏼 ”.

Tequila is a city in the state of Jalisco, which is known worldwide for the production of the alcoholic beverage that bears its name, this tourist area of ​​the country, offers visitors, among other things, the possibility of visiting the National Museum of Tequila, As well as knowing and tasting those of great internationally recognized tequila houses, it is estimated that Mexico received an approximate of 28.4 million tourists so far this year.

This is one of the places that generates the most tourism in Mexico both internationally and nationally, this aspect generates in the locals the opportunity to obtain extra profits, as demonstrated by a small entrepreneur, the community in social networks celebrate the initiative of the child in addition to commenting on the economic situation of the country, which led him to work at an apparently young age.

