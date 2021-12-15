Six women who work at Tesla’s factory and service center in Fremont, California have sued the company for sexual harassment, according to a report released by the Washington Post.

The lawsuits have been filed less than a month after two other women took similar legal action. They have alleged a pervasive culture of sexual harassment in the workplace.

The six new lawsuits argue that their co-workers consistently make nasty comments. Not only about their bodies or the way they dress, they also engage in abusive behaviors such as compliments in the workplace. They even claim that they have been touched inappropriately.

Some women have come to dress in very loose clothing to hide their bodies. One of the people who have filed the lawsuit says that he put empty boxes around his workspace to avoid comments from his coworkers.

They also assure that they have made the respective demands and claims to human resources, but the only action taken by the company was to move it to another area within the factory. In fact, according to the documents presented, some of the human resources managers of Tesla inside the fremont factory are part of the people who incur sexual harassment at work.

Elon Musk’s tweets have made things worse inside Tesla

According to one of the victims, things inside Tesla have gotten worse after the launch of the Model Y; moment in which Elon musk posted the tweet saying, simply, S3XY. This in reference to the name of each of the company’s car models. Model S, Model 3, Model X and Model Y. A few other tweets from the company’s CEO making sexual jokes have made things even worse with some technicians, the lawsuit says.

In fact, as the report of the sexual harassment lawsuits within Tesla was being revealed, Elon Musk was posting tweets against Senator Elizabeth Warren, whom he referred to as a Karen, a pejorative adjective to refer to women, quite common in the United States.

Please don’t call the manager on me, Senator Karen – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 14, 2021

One of the first lawsuits filed by a woman working at the Fremont factory claims that she is not only the victim of sexual harassment, including inappropriate hugs, and vulgar comments. Also of retaliation by your supervisor, once you made a formal complaint with human resources.

Tesla paid $ 137 million a black employee after losing a racism and discrimination lawsuit at the Fremont factory. In fact, a group lawsuit is brewing for a general toxic work culture.