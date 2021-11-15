The businessman – who as of November 12 had already paid $ 6.9 billion in shares of the electric car company – added: “Do you want me to sell more shares, Bernie? Just tell me.”

Sanders’ tweet comes amid Washington’s efforts to raise taxes for the super rich.

Senate Democrats introduced a proposal to tax billionaires’ stocks and other marketable assets to help fund President Joe Biden’s social spending agenda and close a loophole that has allowed the super-rich to defer taxes on capital gains. indefinitely.

On November 6, Musk tweeted that he would sell 10% of his shares if users of the social media platform supported the measure.

“There is a lot of talk lately that unrealized gains are a way to evade taxes, so I’m proposing to sell 10% of my Tesla stock,” the businessman wrote.

Almost 58% of the 3.5 million votes were cast in favor of a sale. But the survey sent Tesla shares tumbling Monday and Tuesday of that week as $ 50 billion was wiped from Musk’s net worth.

Today, his fortune is valued at nearly $ 300 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

With information from Reuters.