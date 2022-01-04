Elina Svitolina, eliminated after losing in the round of 32

01/04/2022 On at 05:30 CET



Anastasia gasanova, Russian, number 130 of the WTA, gave the bell by winning in the round of 32 of the WTA 500 tournament of Adelaide for 5-7, 6-4 and 6-3 in two hours and thirty-five minutes to Elina Svitolina, Ukrainian tennis player, number 15 in the WTA and seeded number 8. With this result, Gasanova takes the place for the round of 16 of the WTA 500 tournament in Adelaide.

During the match, Gasanova managed to break his opponent’s serve 7 times, got 75% on the first serve, committed a double fault and took 58% of the service points. As for the Ukrainian player, she managed to break her opponent’s serve 5 times and her effectiveness data is 60%, 3 double faults and 52% of points obtained on serve.

During the round of 16 the Russian tennis player will play against the winner of the match between the Japanese Misaki doi and the Slovak player Kristina kucova.

In the tournament Adelaide (WTA Adelaide) face a total of 48 players, of which 30 reach the final phase among those who qualify directly, those who manage to win in the previous qualifying phase and the invited players. It also takes place from January 2 to 9 on an outdoor hard court.