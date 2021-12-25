Keep in mind that we are going to introduce sharp objects into the connector so the first thing you should do is turn off your device, because if we are not careful we could create internal damage more severe than a simple fluff. Wait a few minutes for it to turn off completely and get to work.

First of all, keep calm, do not rush and put anything in, you could damage the terminal permanently. If it is difficult for you to insert the connector or, on the other hand, it is easily disconnected, it is more than likely that something is preventing the proper functioning of the system and that is why it is important that you know how clean it .

That your phone does not charge When you attach the connector it does not mean that it has been damaged. If it does not perform its function, it may be because the slot where you insert the connector is located full of fluff , which does not allow you to make the connection.

Now what you will need is a sharp object and with the sufficient size so that you can introduce it. You can use a needle or a pin, even the skewer that we use to open the SD and SIM card compartment.

Very carefully

Once you have a valid object, it is time to act. The method is simple, but you must have great care not to put the spike crazy, because you could break the connector. The key is to do it smoothly and without puncturing, but as if we were dragging out.

Little by little you will see how the dust comes out And you may be surprised by the amount of fluff that was staying on your mobile. This has no greater mystery. The most important thing is to be careful. If you plug in the connector and your device won’t charge, repeat the process one more time.

Compressed air

When we finish the procedure you can use a compressed air canister at phone USB port. It is a much better option than blowing, which can lead to major failures. These are designed not to cause any damage to components (such as the speaker) when we clean them. In fact, it is often used a lot when cleaning a PC.

Before putting an air blast to your connector make sure you are at the recommended distance so as not to print fully on your smartphone. We repeat that it is very important that you do not blow on your own, this is not a Nintendo cartridge. We no longer say it just because you don’t have the same force as the canister, which we can control, but because particles could get into the groove and cause a bigger problem.