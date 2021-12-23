Dec 22, 2021 at 8:42 PM CET

EFE

The members of UD Ibiza who have given positive in covid-19 They have increased this Wednesday to eight, as reported by the club this Wednesday in a statement.

First there were three, this Tuesday, those who tested positive for coronavirus in the daily tests to which all players and members of the coaching staff of the first team are subjected, as well as all club employees.

ANDThis Wednesday another five confirmed tests have been addedon positive result.

From the club they point out that all of them they are isolated at home and asymptomatic.