Edit photos with your mobile like a pro in just 15 seconds

Lightroom + Presets for Lightroom is the perfect combination

Do you usually edit the photos you take with your mobile? Do you think they are not as good as they should? Today we are going to give you a no-kind ofthat will serve you for the rest of your life. You will only need a couple of applications and 15 seconds per photo to get onein every photograph you take. How? Thanks to the Lightroom presets and their full potential. You canwith the details used by the

Lightroom is one of the most interesting applications on Google Play to edit photos. Of course, we are aware that it is not always simple and it has dozens of options that can complicate a simple edition.

The good news is that Lightroom supports presets created by other users with which to improve your photos. These presets are the changes you make to photography in aspects of brightness, color, intensity, contrast, etc.. Well thanks to ‘Presets for Lightroom’ you can have access to hundreds of these presets created by photography professionals.

You just need to import a photo into Lightroom, open ‘Presets for Lightroom’, find an edition that suits your photo and implement it quite easily. With this you can capture all the work of professionals in your photography and have it edited in just 10-15 seconds.

How to use a preset in Lightroom for Android

The first thing you should do is download the application ‘Presets for Lightroom‘which is available on Google Play for free. Start taking a look at all presets that is in its different categories and you see by clicking on the icon download DNG and then press again to export it to Lightroom. Of course, you must have Lightroom installed on your mobile.

Once you have exported all the filters, presets or editions go to Lightroom and you will see that a series of photographs have been imported, specifically the same ones that you have clicked on download. These are of very poor quality, but they have something very important: the preset that you liked.

Enter the photo, click on the 3 points and then on ‘Create Preset’. Give it a name and click on save. From this moment you can implement this preset in any of the photographs you take with your mobile.

You just have to select the photo you want to edit and look in the bottom bar for the option ‘Preset’. Go down to ‘User presets‘and you will find all presets that you have saved from the other app. Just by clicking on one, all the settings of color, brightness, intensity and other parameters will be implemented in your photograph and you will have it edited.

Of course, you should keep in mind that the person who created that preset he has done it for a different photograph. Still, the result is usually quite good if you use presets that have been created with similar images you want to edit.

Now you know the simplest way to edit photos with your mobile like a pro and in just a few seconds. Are you going to use it?