EA CEO Andrew Wilson declared that NFTs and play-to-earn are the “future” of the video game industry.

Wilson pointed out that although his firm is still not entirely clear on how to implement it but they are looking for a Senior Director to help focus their path to fantasy sports, blockchain and NFT.

Just as many billionaires were the first to see the potential behind cryptocurrencies and grew their wealth exponentially, gaming companies know that the industry will turn to NFT and play-to-earn games and this position has already ceased. be an open secret …

Electronic arts It is one of the top companies in the middle, behind great successes such as FIFA, Madden NFL, NHL, NBA Live, Battlefield, Need for Speed ​​or The Sims, among others. Founded in 1982, EA generated net profits of $ 3.04 billion in 2020. However, it is aware that it will have to adapt to new trends to maintain its status as a market leader.

NFT the future of the video game market

During a earnings call, EA CEO Andrew Wilson explained that NFTs and play-to-earn are the “future,” but it is not yet clear how the US company will implement it. “TOit’s too early to find out how it’s going to work“, he acknowledged.

Wilson pointed out that because of the type of game they create and the services they offer collectible digital content will play a significant role in the future of the company, and although it is still too early to announce how they will venture into this medium they are in a good position to think more innovatively and creatively about that in the future.

Unlike other major companies that had previously made statements about it and had started working on this new profitability system for players, EA had not expressed themselves and there are no details that they are developing a system based on blockchain technology. Will NFT weapons come to Battlefield, cars to Need for Speed, or even players to FIFA? They are hypotheses that are analyzed for the not so distant future.

A cryptocurrency in EA’s future?

Today, EA bills not only for the purchase of the games, but also for the passes or coins such as FIFA points. The arrival of a cryptocurrency could be an even more powerful system and it would give a greater participation to the players, giving him the possibility of having income.

As much as it is currently not clear about how to implement it, the company is already in talks to add members with knowledge in NFT and blockchain to its team. The latest searches contain those two keywords.

A publication to incorporate a senior director expresses the following: “We set the pace for EA’s investment in game subscriptions, our PC store and platform, competitive games (including FIFA, Apex Legends, and Madden NFL), as well as new business opportunities, including fantasy sports, blockchain, and NFT, and more.“.

This news comes at the same time that Ubisoft, another of the giants of the gaming world, announced that it seeks to be “one of the key players there”, in the words of CEO Yves Guillemot. Their plans to develop blockchain games appear to be more advanced than those of the competition.

NFT games have fans and detractors in the world of industry. While Epic Games gave them great endorsement, the Steam platform banned them. All this adds up to the fact that a project that promised to be a game from the popular series “The Squid Game” ended in a million-dollar scam.

It is estimated that more than 50% of the world population plays in some way or platform (consoles, cell phones, tablets), so the gaming industry has enormous potential. Play-to-earn changed the way the planet played.

It might interest you: