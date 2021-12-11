EFE / EPA / ALESSIO MARINI



Rome, Dec 11 (EFE) .- Argentine Juventus striker Paulo Dybala retired due to injury this Saturday twelve minutes into his team’s league game at the Venezia field, corresponding to the seventeenth day.

Dybala, Massimiliano Allegri’s starter in the eleven, left the pitch walking, but with a worried face, due to a physical problem that seems to be muscular.

The Argentine, who has eight goals this season, five in Serie A and three in the Champions League, was replaced by Brazilian Kaio Jorge when his team was drawing 0-0.

Shortly after, the Spanish Álvaro Morata gave Juventus an advantage in the 32nd minute, in a match that started at 18.00 local time (17.00 GMT).

Juventus come to this league event in sixth position, seven points behind the Champions League places and eleven points behind leaders Milan.