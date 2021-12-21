Do your feet hurt a lot? Watch out for these 14 possible causes

Fact checked The article has been verified to ensure the highest possible accuracy (content includes links to reputable media sites, academic research institutions, and occasionally medical studies). All content on our website has been reviewed, however, if you believe that our content is inaccurate, outdated or questionable, you can contact us to make the necessary corrections. 7 minutes

Pain in the feet is almost always associated with benign pathologies, but in particular conditions it requires medical attention. Treatment will depend on its cause.

If your feet hurt a lot, you should know that it is a very common condition and with various causes. It may be due to involvement of the feet, heels, or plantar arches.

From an anatomical point of view, the feet contain 28 bones, 33 joints, and more than 100 tendons, muscles, and ligaments. Diseases in the feet can manifest with discomfort and pain up to loss of mobility and balance.

Most frequent causes why your feet hurt

We are going to list 14 reasons why feet hurt a lot. In any case, remember that a health professional is the one to give you the correct diagnosis.

1. Plantar fasciitis

Plantar fasciitis is caused by inflammation of the plantar fascia ligament extending from the heel to the bottom of the toes. Its cardinal symptom is pain in the heel that extends to the arch of the foot, especially on waking or after inactivity.

The most common cause is wearing shoes without proper support.

2. Metatarsalgia

If your feet hurt a lot, you may have metatarsalgia. It is caused by inflammation in the ball of the foot, which is the darkest area under the feet to the area where the foot clears. It is caused by high impact exercises like running or jumping.

3. Calcaneal spur

The calcaneal spur is the product of abnormal growth of bone in the heel in a triangular shape. It is related to plantar fasciitis.

When there is a lot of traction and overload, breaks are generated in the fascia insertion. These breaks calcify, giving rise to bone growth, which does not cause pain by itself, but by irritation of the tissues.

The calcaneal spur is an overbone of the heel that forms progressively, until one day it begins to manifest itself with pain.

The pain is more common after high-impact activities or when resting for a long time.

4. Osteoarthritis

This is one degenerative disease of cartilage and underlying bone. It is associated with advanced age or excessive high-impact exercise.

It generates pain in the feet that is intermittent, with a feeling of heaviness and stiffness in the joints. The degeneration cannot be modified once it begins, but the symptoms can be controlled.

I know recommends lose weight, receive physical and rehabilitation therapy, regular high-impact exercise, and wear appropriate shoes (including cushioned insoles).

5. Bunions or hallux valgus

This disorder more common than you think. It is a bony prominence at the joint of the first finger (known as thumb). It is painful and can cause deviation of the other fingers. It is associated with hereditary factors, being overweight, and the prolonged use of shoes with a narrow toe or very high heels.

6. Hammer toes

If your feet hurt from hammer toes, then you know it is one of the most persistent complaints. This kind of pain is product of the bending of the smaller fingers upwards.

7. Aging

As the years go by, collagen is lost in all tissues. In the lower limbs it affects the front of the foot and fat pads on the heel. In this case there is atrophy associated with age and can even lead to flat feet.

8. Morton’s neuroma

Morton’s neuroma is caused by abnormal accumulation of nerve tissue between the fingers after tissue damage. It is most common between the second and third toes.

Foot pain manifests as a burning or tingling sensation. In some cases, there is a sensation of a mass or foreign body between the toes.

9. Sesamoiditis or sesamoid stress fracture

The sesamoid bones are two small bony tissues that lie under the first toe and help support the flexor tendons in the feet. Not all people have them.

Its fracture occurs due to overload or tension of the tendons. It is a relatively common condition in dancers. In the sesamoiditis there is pain in the feet below the base of the first toe.

10. Edema

Edema is the volume increase secondary to fluid retention. In the feet and ankles its causes are many. It can be due to venous insufficiency, heart disease, diabetes or sedentary lifestyle.

In this case, the pain manifests itself more as a feeling of heaviness. The cardinal symptom is the increase in volume that becomes noticeable, with swollen feet.

11. Peripheral neuropathy

It is about nerve damage secondary to diabetes mellitus, a nerve compression, autoimmune disorders, the use of chemotherapy drugs, alcoholism or abnormal levels of vitamin B12. It manifests itself by pain in the feet with burning and tingling.

12. Calluses and corns

In this case there is thickening of the skin from friction or pressure that recurs. They occur on the heel or ball of the feet. Even above the fingers. There is pain with hardened, thick, scaly, dry, rough, and discolored skin.

13. Fallen arches or flat feet

Flat feet are normal in children under 3 years of age, but in adults it can be due to hereditary conditions or aging, due to the development of extreme flexibility in the tendons. It does not usually cause pain in the feet directly, although the footprint is affected and that ends in pain.

14. Sprain

When your feet hurt from a sprain, you know you’ve had a trauma. This type of pain occurs when a joint is forced to move into an unusual position by stretching or tearing of the ligaments.

Athletes are more exposed to foot sprains, due to stress on the ankle joint.

Along with the discomfort there is swelling and, in more severe cases, changes in skin color.

Is it necessary to go to the doctor when your feet hurt?

In general, the pain that improves with the passing of days does not require attention, but you should see a professional when the discomfort it is chronic, prevents walking, becomes disabling, or there are associated symptoms. If there is fever or swelling, an infectious cause should also be considered.

When there is pain of strong intensity that does not improve, associated with changes in color or deformity, a possible fracture should be considered. Especially if there was a previous trauma.

The diagnosis is based on the history and physical examination of the foot. Areas with pain or tenderness, the arch of the foot, and how the limbs behave when walking are evaluated.

A plain X-ray, sometimes together with a soft tissue ultrasound, is usually sufficient as complementary tests.

Treatment will depend on the cause, but consists of relieving pain through physical therapy (hot or cold compresses or the use of ice), non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), and, in some cases, steroid injections (for plantar fasciitis, sesamoiditis, and Morton’s neuromas ).

The most important thing is to change habits, do adequate stretches, reduce excess weight, avoid standing for long periods of time and try to wear supportive shoes or cushioned insoles. If your feet hurt frequently, then see a professional.

