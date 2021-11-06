Currently there are a lot of tools to support the management and dispensing of medicines in medical centers and hospitals and this is thanks to the technological advances that have been made in recent years and the investment by government entities to give improvements in the system, reduce errors in medication administration and optimize workloads.

The dispensing of medicines has been the responsibility of nurses in hospitals and clinics for many years, but recently technological tools have been linked to support this work, thus guaranteeing the availability of safe, correct and efficient medication to meet the needs therapies of the patient.

These technological alternatives significantly favor nursing practices to be much safer and more effective, guaranteeing better care in terms of the safety of patients’ lives and the quality of the service offered.

Some of the tools currently used by health centers are:

Logistics software:

This is one of the most widely used tools, as it supports inventory management and drug dispensing management. This being one of the most essential technologies in terms of medical digitization, it supports health centers to reduce waste, avoid the lack of medicines or shortages and reduces errors in terms of dispensing medicines for the correct patient at the right time. required.

In addition, this type of software helps health centers to reduce costs, since human errors are reduced.

Pharmacy module:

These types of tools allow health professionals to have access to patient information prior to making a medical prescription, thus reviewing whether there are criteria to evaluate such as allergies, overdose or low interaction with medications.

This significantly supports doctors and nurses, since it generates alerts to take care of the lives of patients, in addition to advising the cost of the drugs to be used, leading to better administrative management.

Checking system:

One of the important parts when applying a medicine or drug is the monitoring of the patient throughout the process, from the preparation of the medicine, through the application of the same and waiting for adverse reactions, all this in order to guarantee patient safety and treatment efficiency.

Integration of clinical history:

Technology has significantly supported the collection, administration and management of data, which is why patient information must be correctly integrated so that alerts are generated online that can cause allergic reactions to patients, endangering their lives.

The absolute integration of medical records with management software will guarantee better care and levels of service excellence.