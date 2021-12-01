A report from AppsFlyer indicates that Google has the highest number of app installs.

“Most of its growth came from Games, where it increased its share of global application installs by 5%, comparing the first half of 2021 with the second of 2020.”

What were the most downloaded games on the PlayStore?

Globally, in video games, Pokémon Unite won the awards for Best game and Selection of users, thanks to its dynamic gameplay and multiplatform experience.

“We are also seeing the emergence of independent developers creating personal and imaginative gaming experiences. The independent developer, George Batchelor gave us Bird Alone, a game that invites and challenges you to become friends with the loneliest bird in the world and which was recognized in the category of Best Indie Games both worldwide and in Mexico ”, specified the Mountain View company.

Among the best games to compete, the PlayStore ranking highlighted Rogue Land, Marvel Future Revolution, Northgard, League of Legends: Wild Rift and Suspects: Mystery Mansion as the best.