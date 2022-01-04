Disney + is one of the leading brands in content creation and one of its main communication veins with audiences has been the inclusion and adoption of new narratives, through which it has sought to identify itself through original actions such as including a man with makeup on the in front of a Christmas campaign.

Under this exercise there is a very important activity and it is based on originality and understanding of current consumption, where a clear commitment to the market in search of inclusion is invariably sought, an exercise that always generates controversy.

With this in mind, there is a very important exercise to consider and that is the one that has to do with the way in which brands associate in the market with the consumer and determine increasingly daring tasks, patenting the value of the consumer.

Disney + explains what happened to its campaign

There is a very important exercise today, of how brands should end up interacting with the consumer and inclusion has been part of this discipline with which firms such as Disney + They seek greater closeness with the audiences, especially in streaming, where the competition is fierce.

The latest Disney + campaign turned to the beuty blogger Luis Carlos Garza, who appears with a face intervened by his skill as a makeup artist and what seemed to be an intentional activation as an inclusive guideline, ended up becoming a creative decision that has kept the brand on the line of war, against the series of criticisms that have been unleashed by the extent to which we see a man against traditional stereotypes.

Through a viral video We see Luis Carlos G reveal in more than a minute what he said was an act of discrimination on the part of the homophobic, against his campaign in collaboration with Disney +.

“A man who puts on makeup in a Disney Plus ad, that is, those of Disney Plus said the gays above,” explained the famous content creator, who viralized his complaint with more than 100,000 reproductions.

In response to the complaint, Disney + has shared his position on the campaign with Merc2.o:

“At the Walt Disney Company we are committed to diversity and inclusion. We create stories with the aim of representing all our audiences, always inspiring respect. The Disney + Christmas campaign remains active in Mexico and there have been no changes to our initial campaign strategy ”.

Hey 🥲 I’m super excited because my Christmas campaign with Disney + finally came out ♥ ️ If you see it, give it a little love pic.twitter.com/NUHQLHYuKo – Luis Carlos Garza (@Luis_Carlos_G) December 10, 2021

Creative boldness

Communicating is in itself a creative challenge and to achieve the best results, within this interaction exercise very important tasks have been consolidated, which serve to understand the market and act within it in a correct way.

An important example of how creative audacity is achieved in the market has to do with the way in which brands end up becoming more and more involved and under this effect is that better activities are achieved in the market.

Within this exercise, a key element to understand is that which has to do with the brand’s commitment to achieve better inclusion practices and thereby commit to a segment of interaction based on key elements such as assuming social positions.

Now read: