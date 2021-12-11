The president of the Political Coordination Board (Jucopo) of the Chamber of Deputies, Rubén Moreira, announced that he will propose to summon the authorities of the National Institute of Migration (INM) to a meeting to explain what happened yesterday in the accident in Chiapas where 55 migrants died.

“We are going to ask Jucopo for the Migration authorities to come and speak with us, as well as the prosecutor (general of the Republic), that they will be with us very soon,” he commented.

Do not miss: FGR opens investigation folder for the death of migrants in Chiapas

The PRI pointed out that this meeting will also question whether Mexico will become a wall of migratory flow or how migration will be addressed.

“That we make a determination if we are going to become a dike of a migratory flow, how that is going to tend, and the other is insecurity. This (the accident in which 55 migrants died) is due to insecurity, because they are overcrowded, because it is not possible for three checkpoints to pass, there is much more to it, ”the legislator warned.

Read: Guatemalan Foreign Minister travels to Mexico due to the migrant accident

Yesterday a trailer overturned on the Chiapas de Corzo-Tuxtla Gutiérrez highway, causing 55 migrants to die and 105 to be injured. Authorities of the entity indicated that the main cause of this accident is speeding.

Subscribe to Forbes Mexico