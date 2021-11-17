The Secretary of the Interior, Adán Augusto Lopez, sent the appointment of Pablo Gómez as head of the Financial Investigation Unit (UIF) to the Chamber of Deputies for ratification.

“I allow myself to send to that sovereignty the original of the communiqué through which the President of the Republic, Mr. Andrés Manuel López Obrador, in exercise of the power conferred on him to appoint superior employees of the Treasury, with the ratification of the Chamber of Deputies, for which he has seen fit to appoint C. Pablo Gómez Álvarez, as head of the Financial Intelligence Unit of the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit ”, mentions the document sent to the president of the Board of Directors of San Lázaro, Sergio Gutiérrez Luna.

A week ago, Santiago Nieto resigned as head of the FIU after his wedding with the counselor of the National Electoral Institute (INE) Carla Humphrey, in Guatemala.

The wedding of Santiago Nieto and Carla Humphrey jumped onto the public scene when it emerged that Paola Félix, Mexico City’s Secretary of Tourism, had been arrested with undeclared dollars on a private jet, which turned out to be an aircraft rented by the president of the Newspaper The universal, Juan Francisco Ealy Ortiz, who was also the owner of the money.

After criticism of this fact and of López Obrador’s own wedding, Nieto resigned from the UIF in order not to affect the project of the so-called Fourth Transformation, a resignation that was accepted by the president.

After that, the head of the Executive appointed Pablo Gómez as the new head of the FIU, who has a career based mainly on parliamentarism.

