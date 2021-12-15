The Chamber of Deputies received the proposal from President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to ratify Juan Pablo de Botton as Undersecretary of Expenditures of the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit as of January 1, 2022, after the departure of Victoria Rodríguez.

The appointment was turned over to the San Lázaro Finance and Public Credit Commission. In the letter sent to the legislature, it is mentioned that Juan Pablo de Botton Falcon has a degree in Economics from the Center for Economic Research and Teaching (CIDE) and has studies at the University of California, in the United States.

In addition, he has served since 2021 as general director of Nacional Financiera and the National Foreign Trade Bank; In addition, he has been general administrator of Planning and Technology in the Tax Administration Service (from 2018 to 2021), data scientist and independent consultant (from 2017 to 2018).

“(Botton) has knowledge and experience in economic, fiscal and financial matters, so the federal Executive in my charge considers that he is the ideal candidate to be the holder of the position identified as a superior employee of the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit” , is mentioned in the document signed by President López Obrador.

Victoria Rodríguez was the Undersecretary of Expenditures, but was appointed Governor of the Bank of Mexico to replace Alejandro Díaz de León, who ends his position on December 31 of this year.

