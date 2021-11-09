After the claims made by Morena, PT and the PRI to the budget requested by the National Electoral Institute (INE), the deputies plan to give the autonomous body 4.913 million pesos (mp) less to grant them to different State secretariats.

According to the proposed opinion of the Expenditure Budget of the Federation 2022, it is expected to reallocate 7,913 million pesos of the project sent by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador; that is, they will take this amount from the autonomous bodies to assign them to the Secretariats of Foreign Relations, Health, Education, Labor and Agriculture.

For example, the approach that will be discussed tomorrow by the Budget and Public Account Commission of San Lázaro proposes to take 125 million pesos from the Chamber of Deputies itself, 3.000 million from the Judicial Power, 65 million from the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation ( SCJN), 2,935 million to the Federal Judicial Council, and 4,913 million to the INE. The latter is the organism most affected.

Of these resources, 560 million pesos will go to the Ministry of Foreign Relations, 2,700 million to Agriculture, 116 million to Public Education, 1,580 million to Health and 500 million to Labor and Social Security.

This proposal for an opinion will be discussed tomorrow at 10:00 am in the committee of the Chamber of Deputies.

