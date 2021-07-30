This Friday Deliveroo announced that it intends to leave Spain, since the business becomes unsustainable after the approval of the Rider Law and its weak position vis-à-vis its competition — Just Eat, Uber Eats, and Glovo.

The startup argued that the decision to leave the country would come after a consultation between employees and riders, which would start in September and they would expect “to last approximately one month.”

But documents obtained by Hypertextual show that Deliveroo has started a process of collective dismissal of its 3,871 employees working in dozens of cities throughout Spain. The letter sent to each of those workers indicates that it will affect all the company’s work centers.

The document signed by the representative of Roofods Spain SL (Deliveroo), requests that an election of workers’ representatives be formed before September 2, with a legal extension of 15 days.

The beginning of the ERE of Deliveroo It is far from the email sent to all customers who have registered on the platform. In which they mention that “the final decision has not been made” and that the consultation process “could drag on for a few months.” In addition to that “during this period, the service will continue to operate normally.”

The layoffs will begin even when Deliveroo argued that they would enter a consultation process

According to the documents sent to the 3,871 employees working for Deliveroo, the process of collective dismissal or ERE (Employment Regulation File) has already been initiated, and it is far from the public discourse that the startup has made in front of its clients, initiating that supposed process of consultation.

They are also far from the words of Hadi moussa, Chief Business Officer of the company, who assured in a statement in which he assured that all his employees would receive “support during the consultation period.” At the moment they have only received a collective dismissal letter.