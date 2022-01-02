All Marvel Studios fans are waiting for Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool to finally arrive and it could be because of Spider-Man.

Since Disney I buy FOX, the film rights to many characters are available for Marvel studios. The Fantastic Four are about to be introduced, while you still have to wait for them to restart the X Men. At first it seemed that Deadpool I was the only one capable of making the jump without much trouble, but we’ve been waiting for a long time. Although now a unique door has been opened thanks to Spider-man.

The Deadpool from Ryan reynolds what will we see in Marvel studios will be the same as in FOX, like versions of Spider-man from Tobey Maguire or Andrew Garfield. However, it is something that does not happen with the Daredevil from Charlie cox or the Kingpin from Vincent D’Onofrio, since they are variants of the series of Netflix.

According to the new rumors, Deadpool will come to Marvel studios after what Spider-man spoil the spell of the Doctor Strange. Although this doesn’t make a lot of sense in principle, since all the characters who did that are related to Spider-Man, it seems they have a way of fixing it, since he can travel through space-time with the Spider-Man machine. Cable.

When will we see this character for the first time in the MCU?

It seems that Deadpool could have a brief but intense cameo in the post-credits scene of Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness which will be released on May 6, 2022. Something that will undoubtedly be spectacular, in addition it is already speculated that in this film we will also see other mutants such as Professor X from Patrick Stewart Y Wolverine from Hugh Jackman.

Over time Deadpool You will meet Spider-man in a movie that will be an authentic “Fan service” in which it could intervene Daredevil from Charlie cox. But the deliveries that star Ryan reynolds alone they will have R rating like the ones that were made in FOX.

We hope that soon they will reveal all the details of the arrival of Deadpool to Marvel studios. While we can see the series and the films of the saga on Disney Plus.