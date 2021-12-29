Top 5: Best DC Black Label Releases in 2021

Discover the DC Black Label publications that in 2021 took us through the stories that defied expectations

DC Comics Mexico gave us great releases in 2021, and DC Black Label was not far behind in providing us with stories that defied expectations, with stories for a mature audience in search of great experiences.

From classics like Swamp Thing or the end of Y: The Last Man, to the horror of Hill House Comics, DC Black Label has expanded the horizons of its readers, to whom we thank one more year for their preference.

Discover the most important launches that DC Black Label brought to Mexico in 2021.

Y: The Last Man Volume 10; The whys and what for

In their long odyssey around the world, Yorick Brown and his monkey Ampersand (along with his companions, Agent 355 and Dr. Allison Mann) managed to discover the possible origin of the gendercide, cope with and overcome a constant threat of death and despair, and – in Yorick’s case – father one of the first daughters in a new generation … without men.

Sweet Tooth Vol. 1 Out of the Deep Forest

A pandemic wiped out billions, and the only children born since then were a new breed of hybrids, half animal half human. Gus is one of those children in danger, a boy with a sweet soul, a fondness for sweeter things … and with the look of a deer. But kids like Gus have a price on the black market.

Basketful of Heads

The horror of Joe Hill, the writer on the New York Times bestseller list, finally debuted in Mexico with his Hill House Comics line. June Branch is in trouble. She is trapped on Brody Island with nowhere to run. Her boyfriend, Liam, has been kidnapped. And four escaped bloodthirsty convicts will stop at nothing to find her.

All poor June has to defend herself with is a strange Viking ax, with the terrible power to decapitate a person and leave their head alive and speaking.

Wonder Woman: Dead Land

One of the most requested stories by DC Black Label readers finally arrived in Mexico. When Diana wakes up after sleeping for centuries, she realizes that the Earth has been reduced to a nuclear wasteland. Now, she is abandoned in a dangerous and dark future, protecting the last human city from the attack of titanic monsters, fighting to discover the secret of this Dead Land… and for which she could be responsible.

Preacher: Book One

One of the most acclaimed stories of DC Vertigo now in a Deluxe presentation. Sensitive, caustic and utterly profane, the PREACHER comic presents the epic journey of Reverend Jesse Custer on the trail of a fugitive God with the intention of compelling Him to respond to the sufferings His creation endures.

From the ashes of a small town church, to the bright lights of New York City, and to the wooded lands of Louisiana, Jesse and his friends mark a virtuous path through the spirit of America in their search for divinity. .

Source: DC Black Label

Also being read:

This is everything we know about the second season of ‘American Gods’

Gallery | Nostalgia for Superman

Netflix’s most controversial series and movies

Jennifer Lawrence to star in Netflix movie

Heroes vs Villains: who is sexier?