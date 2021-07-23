It’s official. Electronic Arts confirmed the much-rumored Dead Space remake during the EA Play 2021. The game, however, will not reach the previous generation consoles. Will be available only on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S and PC on a date yet to be determined. The reason? Motive Studios, the creative team behind the project, intends to use technologies that are only possible on current-generation hardware. Frostbite, DICE’s graphics engine, is one of them.

“The survival horror classic returns Dead space, completely renovated from the ground up by Motive Studios to offer a deeper and more immersive experience. Leveraging game engine technology Frostbite and next-generation consoles, “the company mentions. According to the Montreal-based study, whose capacity has already been evidenced by Star Wars: Squadrons, the game will be developed from scratch.

Developing…