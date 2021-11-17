marinos marina (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

Laisha Michelle Oseguera González, daughter of Rosalinda González Valencia and Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, the Mencho, together with his sentimental partner, would have been the intellectual actors of the disappearance of two elements of the Mexican Navy Secretariat (Semar), as confirmed by federal sources Infobae Mexico.

On the night of this Tuesday, November 15, the disappearance of two Marines assigned to the Eighth Naval Zone of Puerto Vallarta. Both were seen for the last time aboard an official Semar unit that was parked in the parking lot of a Wal-Mart located on Aviación and Santa Margarita avenues, in the Valle Real neighborhood, in Zapopan, Jalisco.

According to information obtained by this means, the son-in-law of the Mencho, identified as Christian Fernando Gutierrez Ochoa, 24 years old, was in the vicinity of the supermarket at the time of the disappearance of a Corporal conductor and the Second Master of the Marine Corps. The latest investigations by the authorities would point to possible retaliation, motivated by the arrest on Monday of Rosalinda González Valencia, an alleged financial operator of the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel (CJNG).

Both officers were on commission and that same night they planned to attend an official meeting to be held in Zapopan. According to federal sources, at one point in the night their superiors would have instructed them not to attend the meeting immediately. For that reason they would have taken the time to go to a Wal-Mart in the area. It is known that there were three troops in total, although one of them had descended from the unit to make some purchases in the supermarket. However, minutes later, when he returned to the parking lot, he discovered that his two companions had disappeared.

The agents were in the parking lot of a supermarket located on Aviación and Santa Margarita avenues.

Gerardo Octavio Solís Gómez, Jalisco prosecutor, explained that as soon as the disappearance was known, personnel were transferred to the place to begin an “extensive search” in collaboration with the Zapopan police, which has lasted until this Wednesday in various parts of the city. “At that time they were not doing research. The search for the Navy companions continues. We hope to have more progress as soon as possible ”, declared Solís Gómez at a press conference.

The wife of Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, whose arrest was considered a “significant blow to the financial structure”Of the cartel, she was apprehended at 6:58 p.m. on Monday and transferred by plane from Jalisco to Mexico City to prevent her from being rescued by gunmen commanded by her husband.

Since the night of this Tuesday, Zapopan and other neighboring municipalities are in maximum alert for a possible offensive by the CJNG. Dozens of members of the National Guard, Secretary of the Navy (Semar) and State Police have been arranged in different areas of the city as part of an extraordinary operation to contain a possible attack of this nature. Nevertheless, so far no simultaneous large-scale attacks have been reported.

“We had contact with all the Security areas to make a readjustment in the patrolling and surveillance scheme, being able to expect some kind of reactionHe has not presented himself, we hope that he does not appear ”, feared the entity’s prosecutor. In the last hours of this Tuesday, a strong military device was deployed in the Puerta de Hierro district of Zapopan, where the Army’s artillery vans circulate. In the gap Old Road to Tequillabout Nextipac, They were located three charred cars (supposedly an Audi Q5, a Honda CRV and a Toyota Camry) with multiple casings of bullets in the immediate vicinity and no bodies inside.

Three burned cars were found in a gap in Zapopan, after the arrest of “Mencho’s” wife (Photo: @Jalisco_Rojo / Twitter)

Information in development …