Dakar 2022, preview: Spanish riders on motorcycles and quads

Fourteen are the ‘motard’ that will represent Spain in the Dakar 2022, figure to which must be added the two ‘riders’ who will compete in the 44th edition of the event on quads. Although yesIt is about a reduced ‘army’ compared to previous yearsOnce again, the Spanish pilots have different objectives such as winning the ‘Touareg’, being among the top ten or simply finishing the test. The question remains of knowing if Sara García will be able to take the exit after testing positive for COVID-19. For its part, Toni Vingut and Álex Feliu will be at the controls of two quads on this Dakar.

Joan Barreda, Lorenzo Santolino and Joan Pedrero are the three Spanish riders with real options to be among the best. Even if the race is favorable, they can fight to get on the podium. Barreda arrives at this Dakar as an official Honda rider, needing to hit the table after watching his teammates win the ‘Touareg’ in the last two years. The objective must be to win, although the years go by and the Spaniard seems to have missed the train of triumph. Lorenzo Santolino is the spearhead of the Sherco project and Joan Pedrero leads the Rieju FN Speed ​​team.

Joan Pedrero has done a great job of preparing to fight with the best in the Dakar 2022.

One might think that in this leading group there would also be emerging drivers such as Jaume Betriu, Tosha Schareina or Oriol Mena. But nevertheless, none of the three will compete in the Dakar 2022. Yes, Laia Sanz will, but in the car category. This leaves a ‘Spanish army’ low and with the most diverse aspirations. With the number # 38, the Galician Eduardo Iglesias appears. After finishing the Dakar in 2020 with great suffering, Team Monforte Rally’s ‘motard’ was 53rd last year. For Rachid Al-Lal it will be his fourth Dakar. After reaching the goal in the three previous editions, the last two in the Original By Motul category, this year he will again compete with assistance.

Great unknowns are drawn around the project of Sara García and Javi Vega. The Zamorana will compete with assistance, but not her partner, among other things to seek the absolute title of the female category. But nevertheless, Sara García has tested positive in one of the last tests for COVID-19 and his presence in the race is in doubt. Marc calmet is the other Spanish rider of the Rieju FN Speed ​​team, while José Arvest Goalkeeper he will seek to complete his first Dakar. He arrives in Saudi Arabia with the aim of removing his thorn from 2020, when I cannot make my debut due to an injury in the week before the race.

Toni Vingut on the back of his quad during the presentation of his project for the Dakar 2022.

Many eyes are on Sandra Gómez. The Madrid ‘motard’ has a successful career, but she faces her first Dakar. After achieving successes in Trial, Superenduro, Endurocross and in the X-Games, Sandra has serious options to fight for the women’s title. The trio of pilots from the Twin Trail team complete the Spanish entry list. Isaac Feliu, Carles Falcón and Albert Martín will compete under the same structure in a race in which all of them will seek to reach the goal. José María García, from the Touareg Adventure Club, will drive the only BMW of the edition. Despite having three previous participations, his history on the Dakar dates back to 2006.

Unlike 2020, Toni Vingut will not be ‘alone’ in the quad category. The Ibizan rider repeats participation at the controls of a Yamaha brand quad, seeking to step up and sneak into the top ten in a category that has a total of 21 participants. Among them will also be Álex Feliu. The Barcelona rider tried to make his debut in the Dakar in both 2014 and 2015, but the budget collected was not enough to be part of the race. With the help of a friend who loves mountain bikes, Feliu has managed to reach Saudi Arabia with the aim of finishing the race.