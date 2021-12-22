Dec 22, 2021 at 4:42 PM CET

EFE

Clubs must carry out a daily antigen test before training for players and staff in contact with the first team and as an additional measure a weekly PCR test during at least the first 15 days of January 2022, as well as a serological control, that will manage and pay for LaLiga.

The new protocol approved this Wednesday by the Delegate Commission before the rebound of the pandemic establishes that on match days the local clubs will do the tests first thing in the day or at the beginning of the concentration and the visitors before starting the displacements.

The document, which is a minimum protocol with obligations and recommendations, establishes that the controls must be carried out both on the coaching staff, as well as on the players of the first team, and the subsidiary who are in dynamic of this, and all the personnel who are in direct contact with the first template, regardless of whether or not they have the complete vaccination or immunization schedule, as confirmed by EFE.

== LALIGA WILL FACILITATE 60 DAILY TEST TO CLUBS

LaLiga will make antigen tests available to clubs for daily operations with a limit of 60 tests per day for both LaLiga Santander and LaLiga SmartBank.

At the return of the Christmas holiday period, PCR tests must be carried out prior to the start of the first training session, as well as at the end of the FIFA periods to the players who come with their teams, after three or more days of rest in a row, to the new footballers or technicians who join the clubs and in specific situations to be assessed jointly with LaLiga.

These tests will also be paid for and managed by LaLiga with the same limit of 60 in terms of the number of PCR tests.

The possibility of doing an additional antigen test in these cases is also enabled and in the event of a negative result, clubs are allowed to train, but not the use of changing rooms or closed spaces.

Once the results of the PCR tests have been obtained, the clubs will be allowed to use changing rooms taking into account the recommendations.

Clubs must report the results on a daily basis statistically and anonymously, as well as identify the number of people per category who have taken the test (professional player, subsidiary, staff or coaching staff).

=== RULES OF BEHAVIOR

The protocol requires the use of a FFP2 mask, with the exception of players who are playing or training, all personnel who access the facilities (external personnel, journalists, cameras, security, etc.).

Additionally, the use of an FFP2 mask will be mandatory on the bench on match day, with the exception of the head coach.

Regarding the use of changing rooms on match days and training sessions, the protocol indicates that their use should be limited as much as possible, that footballers must come dressed in training / match clothing to the facilities and shower in the hotel and private homes.

Enabling the largest possible number of changing rooms and limiting their use to a maximum of 7 people, in shifts and in a defined time, are other guidelines set out in the document, along with the provision of exclusive areas for teams in hotels and sports venues. concentration and the limitation of the time of stay in the terminals prior to the trips, in addition to hygiene measures.