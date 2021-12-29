Dec 29, 2021 at 10:33 am CET

EFE

Despite increased restrictions, France is unable to stop the coup. The number of daily positives and new income continues to rise.

The health authorities of France registered in the last 24 hours 179,807 positive cases of coronavirus, a record figure that far exceeds the 100,000 daily barrier that the country recorded on December 24.

The French newspaper ‘Le Parisien’ specifies that the data of the authorities they are not due to an accumulation of contagions of the last days, because due to the closure of the laboratories at Christmas and Sunday, the cases had fallen to around 30,000.

With these data, the average number of daily cases diagnosed in the last week amounts to more than 87,000, when two weeks ago it was below 50,000.

In parallel, tension in hospitals continues to rise: 2,110 new admissions were registered this Tuesday, compared to 1,634 the previous day, with which there are 17,405 beds occupied in France by patients with covid. Of these, 3,416 are from patients in ucis, after registering 417 admissions in one day compared to 328 on Monday.

The Government of Emmanuel Macron announced this Monday New measures to stop the exponential growth of infections by the omicron variant, much more contagious than the delta. The new rules imply the limitation of indoor capacity to 2,000 people and 5,000 outdoors, the prohibition of drinking standing up in bars and imposes teleworking at least three days a week.

In addition, as of January 15, the presentation of the vaccination passport will be essential to access restaurants, bars, museums, cinemas, theaters and other public places.

The government has advance in addition the injection of the reminder dose, which from now on can be done three months after finishing the initial vaccination schedule.