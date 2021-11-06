Cristina Kirchner's message after being discharged

The Otamendi Sanatorium, the place where CFK was operated (Archive / Luciano González)

On the morning of this Saturday and just days after having been operated, Cristina Fernádnez de Kirchner received a medical discharge and withdrew from the Otamendi Sanatorium, where she had been hospitalized since last Thursday. Little more than an hour later, posted a message through his official Twitter account .

“I want to thank the entire medical staff, nurses, and all the auxiliary personnel of the Otamendi sanatorium, who treated us with such professionalism and affection,” said the former president and current vice president of the Nation. “Thank you very much!”

From Azcuénaga 870 and around 10.30 this Saturday the official procession left, with CFK in one of the official vehicles. There, on the morning of last Thursday, the former President underwent a complete hysterectomy.

In a second post, in which he attached a photo of a cockade, Cristina Kirchner added with an emotional tone: “This divine cockade was woven for me by Norita, who always took great care of me. Thanks also to her “ .

The Otamendi Sanatorium reported yesterday, in the last medical report communicated so far, that Vice President Cristina Kirchner was progressing favorably.

“Dr. Cristina Fernández de Kirchner is on the first postoperative day and continues with a good medical evolution,” stated the medical report signed by the medical director of the Sanatorium, Marisa Lanfranconi.

The former head of state was subjected to a “scheduled surgical gynecological procedure”And now faces the stage of recovery. On Thursday night, Otamendi had already specified that the patient’s evolution was “Favorable” and that the polyp that was removed turned out to be benign.

The surgery was in charge of doctors Javier Ortiz, of the staff of the Hospital de Clínicas; and Fernando Gorosito, from Otamendi.

Everything indicates that Cristina Kirchner will not actively participate in the final stretch of the electoral campaign. During the last days he remained in the room 410 and now he will continue with the recovery at his home. However, the Frente de Todos postponed the closing of the campaign that was going to take place this Saturday to next Thursday in the hope of having the presence of the vice president.

Cristina Kirchner’s medical history includes two other surgeries that occurred when he was the presidency of the Nation. In January 2012, at the Austral de Pilar Hospital, the thyroid gland was removed on suspicion that it was a papillary carcinoma, but also in this case it turned out to be benign.

In 2013, in the middle of the campaign for the legislative elections, she was subjected to another procedure: at the Favaloro Hospital she was operated on for a chronic subdural hematoma, an injury that was discovered after he suffered a blow to the head after a fall.

Regarding the recovery from the surgery performed this morning, Infobae consulted the experts. “Hysterectomy is performed in various situations, but After menopause, the causes of this intervention are greatly reduced and the most frequent reason for which it is indicated is some type of premalignant or malignant lesion of the endometrium. After menopause, how it is performed depends on many factors that are taken into account in choosing the route to use. Laparoscopy brings less trauma to the abdominal wall and recovery is usually faster. The postoperative period, if there were no complications, must pass very gently and in 24/48 hours the patient could walk home. Afterwards, the indication is rest, which is not necessarily synonymous with bed, “explained the doctor. Rodolfo Righetti, gynecologist, coordinator of Gynecology at Swiss Medical (MN 66415).

Meanwhile, the doctor Mariano Toziano, head of the Gynecology Division of the Hospital Naval Cirujano Mayor Pedro Mallo and member of the board of directors of the Society of Obstetrics and Gynecology of Buenos Aires (SOGIBA), he told Infobae that, after laparoscopic surgery, the common thing is that the patient stays hospitalized and goes home the next day. Then, it is recommended that you rest for 7 more days. If it had been another type of surgery (open), she would have to stay longer in hospital and more than 20 days of rest at home.

“For a 68-year-old patient to undergo this type of surgery, benign or malignant pathological causes can occur. There may have been endometrial cancer, cervical cancer, or ovarian cancer. Also some suspicious endometrial polyp, or an endometrial hyperplasia ”, completed Toziano.

KEEP READING

They launch a campaign for politicians to be treated in public hospitals

Argentina and Chile prepare joint actions to control Mapuche groups that traffic arms and drugs across the border

The Government authorized the entry to the country in international buses: the requirements for companies and passengers