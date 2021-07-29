Jorge Ramón Canteros confessed to the crime

The Buenos Aires Police arrested the main suspect for the crime of Eduardo Jose Sanchez, the 36-year-old moneylender who was found shot to the head in an open field in the Buenos Aires town of Virrey del Pino. Is about Jorge Ramón Canteros, aka Chicho, who owed the victim 150 thousand pesos . According to police sources assured Infobae, after being arrested, the man would have confessed to the crime.

The arrest, under the orders of the prosecutor in the case, Gaston Duplaá, was completed on route 3 at the height of Isidro Casanova, when Canteros, 35, tried to flee to the province of Santiago del Estero . According to sources in the case, “Chicho” met with Sánchez yesterday because of the debt he had with him. After assassinating him, Cantero, aboard Sánchez’s truck, which appeared on fire hours laterHe went to his sister’s home and asked for 2,000 pesos. Then, he tried to escape and, in the last hours, ended up arrested and charged with the brutal crime against Sánchez.

According to the investigators, Canteros was arrived at from the survey of the footage of the security cameras in the area and after collecting different testimonies that pointed to him: they indicated that they saw the man last night carrying a can of gasoline. This morning, Canteros’s mother approached a police station to report that her son was missing: the mother claimed that Canteros left her house last night and had not returned. During those hours that he was missing, “Chicho” would have shot Sánchez in the head and then tried to flee.

“He had a shot in the head that entered him from behind. The strongest hypothesis is that they executed it “, the researchers indicated to this medium.

Sánchez’s truck incinerated after the crime

The discovery of Sánchez’s body, nicknamed Kika, occurred this Wednesday morning in a vacant lot located at the intersection of Ciudadela and Juan A. Gelly streets. There lay the body of Sánchez, a native of the town of González Catán, father of two children and with a last registered formal employment in a refrigerator. They found him surrounded by vegetation and brush, with an entrance shot to the back of the head.

According to sources of the case Infobae, Sánchez returned home yesterday at around 7pm after playing a soccer game. At that moment, he told his partner that he had to go collect a loan from a “friend”, Canteros, in the Gregorio Laferrere area. “If I don’t come back in 40 minutes, worry” the moneylender would have told his wife before leaving.

Eduardo José Sánchez, the moneylender murdered in an open field in Virrey del Pino

Then he got into his white Citroën Berlingo and set out to meet Canteros. Later, nothing was heard from him until a few hours later, when police officers they found Sánchez’s body shot in the head, after his partner denounced that he had not returned. For its part, the truck was found incinerated a few blocks from the place where the body was found.

Sánchez was housed in a cell of the third police station of Virrey del Pino accused of the crime of homicide aggravated by the use of a firearm. In the next few hours, prosecutor Duplaá will be called to provide his investigative statement as the alleged perpetrator of the crime. Meanwhile, the result of the autopsy required to determine how Sánchez died is awaited.

