We go to the website, fill in the data (type of road, address, number, postal code, town and province) and click on “continue”. We will have to choose the floor: floor and letter. Once we have filled it in, it will appear if we have it or not. Keep in mind that we must check it from this website because the Simyo fiber works with Orange coverage but that does not mean that you will have coverage in the same places as the French operator.

Simyo offers broadband internet service through fiber optics or FTTH through the Orange network throughout Spain. But we can check if we have coverage to have Simyo fiber in our home. It is a fundamental requirement when making a contract through the web but we can also do it from your specific web to check the coverage.

The first thing we need to know is how much the fiber is worth but, above all, who can hire it? We can check the coverage from the operator’s website.

Do you use Simyo CG-NAT fiber? Yes. Yes, the conditions of the Simyo fiber confirm the use of the CGNAT technology. Basically, Carrier Grade Network Address Translation is a technique that allows the use of the same public IPv4 in which private IPv4 addresses will be associated simultaneously

Rates

There are three different rates if we only want to have fiber, although as many if we choose to have Fibra + Móvil. It will depend on whether we want to add mobile lines or not.

Fiber only rates

In fiber-only rates, there are three options whose only difference is the speed of one or the other and, therefore, the price. We can choose to have cheap fiber with 100 Mb, fiber “For all audiences” with the Fibra300 with 300 Mb or Fibra500 that Simyo has marked as “at full speed”. The difference between the two is exclusively the price associated with speed.

The most basic fiber with 100 Mbps has a price of 25.99 euros per month including VAT. The 300 Mbps fiber is priced at 28.99 euros per month including VAT and the 500 Mbps fiber is priced at 30.99 euros per month including VAT.

As we will explain in the conditions, it is a symmetric service and does not include fixed or line fees. Also, it is a flat rate. That is, you can download everything you want.

Fiber and mobile rates

If you want to add mobile lines, Simyo fiber allows you to configure your rate as you like. We can choose the speed with 100, 300 or 500 Mbps and we can choose the mobile lines by choosing the number of megabytes or gigabytes and the number of minutes we want to have. Depending on the lines we choose and how they are, we will have one price or another.

The options to choose from speed of fiber are: 100 Mbps, 300 Mbps and 500 Mbps.

of fiber are: 100 Mbps, 300 Mbps and 500 Mbps. Options Mobile data They are: no data, 100 MB, 7 GB, 14 GB, 25 GB and 35 GB.

They are: no data, 100 MB, 7 GB, 14 GB, 25 GB and 35 GB. The possibilities of minutes They are: No minutes, 20, 50, 100, 200 minutes or unlimited.

Bearing this in mind, we go to the Simyo website and choose what we want, although there are limits and conditions. That is, you cannot choose a line with 0 minutes and 100 Mb with 500 Gbps of fiber. Generally, the more gigabytes, the more possibilities to choose minutes.

Some of the rates and combinations that we can do are the following:

Fiber 100 Mbps + Unlimited calls + 14 GB for 31.99 euros

Fiber 500 Mbps + Unlimited + 15 GB for 33.99 euros

Fiber 100 Mbps + Unlimited (in two lines) + 14 GB + 7 GB for 34.99 euros

Fiber 500 Mbps + Unlimited + 35 GB of data for 43.99 euros per month

Router

The router installed with the Simyo fiber is the Orange Livebox Fiber router. As we will read below, it is completely free as an assignment (you must return it) and its technical characteristics and specifications are as follows:

MIPS-32 Dual Core 600 MHz Processor

128MB NAND FLASH and 256MB DDRAM memory

Operational mode: FTTH with integrated ONT (direct connection to PTR-O)

4 Gigabit Ethernet (GE) RJ45 LAN ports

2 ports (FXS) RJ11 for Telephony

1 high-power (1A) USB 2.0 master (Type A) ports

Wi-Fi Dual Band 11ac MU-MIMO 4 × 4, 11n MIMO 2 × 2 2.4 GHz band: 11b / g / n MIMO 2 × 2 (2 antennas) up to 300 Mbps Channel width up to 40 MHz. 5 GHz band: 11ac / n / a MIMO 4 × 4 (4 antennas) up to 1700 Mbps Channel width up to 80 MHz Possibility of activating guest network on both bands Simple connection via WPS button



Costs and conditions

Among the conditions of the Simyo fiber we highlight that it is a symmetrical service. That is, the same upload and download speed. But there are other things that we must take into account when hiring it or choosing another operator, is there permanence? Is there a router included?

It does not have a landline or landline and you do not pay a line fee. You only pay the monthly fiber fee but, unlike most operators, there will be no landline.

Mobile lines have no permanence and you can leave whenever you want. Simyo fiber has a three-month stay if you want the installation to be free.

Registration and installation costs

Installation is free in exchange for a three-month stay. If you don’t want to pay for the installation, you must stay for ninety days. The maximum price is 120 euros and we will be charged the proportional part depending on when we leave or let’s go down. That is, if we cancel the service after a month and a half, we will have to pay 60 euros.

Installation is done by a technician. The installer makes an appointment within the first seven days, brings the router, and leaves it in place and ready to go. In addition, by email or SMS you will be able to follow the status of your order and you will be able to see the entire process. As explained from the website, the installer connect fiber cable at home, install router and it will only be necessary to connect the devices via cable or via WiFi.

The Simyo fiber router is free and is taken by the technician at the time of installation. You don’t have to pay anything for it. It is a router for rent: they install it, you use it and you must return it when you cancel your line or your rate with Simyo. If you do not return the router when you process the cancellation, you will have to pay. According to the conditions, you must pay 50 euros in case you do not return it after 45 days after cancellation or you return it in poor condition.

Can we contract other services such as TV? No. Simyo does not have, for now, other services added with TV packages. We can only contract fiber and mobile or additional lines.