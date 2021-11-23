If you are a fan of Pac-Man or if you have never played it, Soon you will be able to play 14 different versions of the classic game, as part of a new collection, called Pac-Man Museum +, that Bandai Namco will launch in early 2022.

Pac-Man Museum + will offer a curated collection of the best Pac-Man games released in the past 42 years, since the original game first appeared in Japan in 1980.

The games included in the collection are:

– Pac-Man

– Super Pac-Man

– Pac & Pal

– Pac-Land

– Pac-Mania

– Pac-Attack

– Pac-in-Time

– Pac-Man Arrangement Arcade ver.

– Pac-Man Arrangement CS ver.

– Pac-Man Championship Edition

– Pac Motos

– Pac’n Roll Remix

– Pac-Man Battle Royale

– Pac-Man 256

Pac-Man Museum + will have a 3D arcade configuration and will include missions to play and unlock, where you can earn coins, which can be used as credits in the different games or to buy items to modify the appearance of the arcade configuration .