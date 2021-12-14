From being an event that received 10,000 people in person, the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week (MBFW) Mexico became, in 2020, a 100% virtual event that reached an audience of 10 million people through digital platforms.

For Cory Crespo, founder of the Coloürs agency and president of the MBFW, the creative industry was revolutionized as an effect of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Creativity is everything we can imagine, but, in my specific case, creativity is nothing as long as you don’t execute it, while you don’t have the ability to create and see your projects come true. The creative industry was revolutionized; today there is a creativity of reinvention ”.

Cory Crespo, producer. November 8, 2021. Photo: © Oswaldo Ramírez

In 2020, the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week event turned 14 in Mexico, and turning that edition into a digital event left many lessons.

“The learning from the pandemic is that any action today, however neat and boutique it may be, can have enormous amplification. I believe that creativity, without a doubt, for Mexicans represents the vehicle to continue reinventing themselves ”.

From the producer’s perspective, Mexican creativity is distinguished in the world for being very colorful, in every way.

“When we talk about Mexican ingenuity, we talk about creativity; creativity in solution, creativity in expression; creativity that, with a little, we can do a lot. It is in smells, flavors and senses. Mexico has been recognized in creative terms in architecture, in cinema, in chefs. Mexico equals creativity “

In 2021, the production company Coloürs celebrated 15 years in charge of organizing the MBFW. Currently, the agency has more than 120 talents, between actors and directors, and Cory Crespo’s plans also include a foray into the alcoholic beverages industry, with the Ojo de Tigre mezcal, in collaboration with Lumbre and with the actor Luis Gerardo Mendez.

“In particular, today the content industry has all platforms at its disposal. That was something that did not exist in Mexico; Before there were a couple of showcases and today there are a thousand options. It is a good time to tell good Mexican stories ”.

