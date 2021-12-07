Until today, 3,902,015 cases and 295,312 deaths have been accumulated due to the coronavirus disease (Photo: EFE / Carlos Ramírez)



The Ministry of Health (SSa) released updated figures on the progress of the pandemic of COVID-19 in Mexico. Until 5:00 p.m. this Monday, the federal agency reported 3,902,015 total accumulated cases and 295,312 deaths caused by the coronavirus disease. With these figures, In the last 24 hours, 752 infections and 110 deaths were added.

Likewise, the federal agency announced that 566,419 suspected cases have been registered in the country; 7,485,919 negative cases and 16,997 active confirmed cases, which refer to those infections that began with symptoms in the last 14 days (November 23 to November 6) and that allow health authorities to identify the areas with the highest viral activity and risk of contagion of SARS-CoV-2 .

Regarding this last item, Health pointed out that the states with the highest number of confirmed active cases are the following: Baja California (2,862); Mexico City (2,609); Guanajuato (1,483); Sonora (1,466); Chihuahua (1,477); Coahuila (1141) and the State of Mexico, with 909 cases.

Since the health emergency began, the government institution has registered the total accumulated infections by state. In this sense and, until 5:00 p.m. on November 6, Mexico City continues to lead the statistics, with 986,887 accumulated cases.

This entity is followed by the State of Mexico (379,714); Nuevo Leon (207,431); Guanajuato (197,640); Jalisco (163,823); Tabasco (143,825); Puebla (125,889); Veracruz (124,098); Sonora (119,123) and San Luis Potosi, with 105,728 accumulated infections since March 2020. Together, these 10 states account for 66% of the total cases registered in the national territory.

According to the distribution by sex and age of the deaths confirmed by COVID-19, the Ministry of Health pointed out that the predominance of SARS-CoV-2 It is 62% in men and he emphasized that the average number of deaths caused by coronavirus is 64 years. In this area and, based on the last cut, the states with the highest number of deaths are: Mexico City (52,630); Mexico state (32,730); Jalisco (17,470); Puebla (15,605); Veracruz (14,604) and New Lion (13,649).

So far, confirmed cases have a predominance of contagion in women, with 50.2% and the general median age is 39 years. In this regard, the SSa pointed out that in the last five weeks, most of the cases are present in the groups of 18 to 29 years, followed by the age groups of 30 to 39 years and 40 to 49 years.

The SSa announced that, from the beginning of the National Vaccination Strategy, December 24, 2020 and until December 4, 78,268,776 people have been immunized against COVID-19. Of that total; 65,422,436 have completed the vaccination schedule and 12,846,340 received their first dose, so they hope that the time required for the second application of the biological will be fulfilled.

On December 4, 277,261 doses were applied, for a cumulative 134,370,326 vaccines applied in the 32 states. Thus, since December 23, 182,037,675 biologicals from seven different laboratories have been available, including Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Moderna, Johnson and Johnson and Cansino.

Likewise, the SSa reported that This week three million 859,510 packaged vaccines against COVID-19 will arrive in the country from the Pfizer-BioNTech and AstraZeneca laboratories, to strengthen the National Vaccination Strategy.

