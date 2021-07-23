Corning, with its synthetic material known as Gorilla Glass, is synonymous with protection for screens and other glass parts of most of today’s smartphones. Now the company is taking a step forward by bringing its ultra-resistant glass technology to the rear cameras of the phones, in order to protect them against falls and scratches.

The American multinational has announced this Friday two new types of Gorilla Glass with technology DX and DX +. This is a technology that was first seen on the Samsung Galaxy Watch in 2018. However, it is only now refined enough to be used in the ever-larger lenses of mobile device cameras.

“Anti-reflective coatings have long been used in conventional cameras to improve light capture. However, these coatings tend to scratch easily. Corning’s Gorilla Glass compounds not only provide more resistant mobile device camera lens covers scratches and durability compared to traditional coatings, but also the improved optical performance required for these devices. “ Jaymin Amin, Manager Corning Gorilla Glass

The evolution of Corning Gorilla Glass DX and DX +

Photo by Anh nhat in Unsplash

Corning assures which has reformulated the compound of the Gorilla Glass DX and DX + to offer a high level of scratch resistance without compromising the quality of photos or videos. This is possible because the new lens covers can reduce reflections, allowing 98% of light to enter.

At the moment Corning has not specified which will be the first phone models to adopt lenses with Gorilla Glass DX or DX + protection. However, the company has said that the first manufacturer to launch this technology will be Samsung.

Precisely, the South Korean giant is expected to reveal new folding phones and smart watches next month at its Unpacked event. There could arise news in relation to the new Gorilla Glass. On the other hand, it will be interesting to see how Corning’s new technology takes on the familiar “Zarifo crystal” that Apple has used for years in its iPhones.